MOODY GARDENS INTRODUCES KIDS CAMPS, GOLF CAMPS, AND GUIDED TOUR ADVENTURES FOR ALL AGES THIS SPRING BREAK

Galveston, Texas (February 1, 2024) — This Spring Break at Moody Gardens, a world of excitement awaits with special offerings for every age group. Kids will be immersed in the enriching experience of Pyramid Kids Camps; while individuals, couples, and families can embark on thrilling Spring Break Adventures. These special programs offer the opportunity for all to create lasting memories through a diverse range of engaging activities and exploration. In addition to camps, Moody Gardens presents an expansive Spring Break experience through the One-Day Value Pass. Throughout the month of March, this pass will provide unlimited admission to the Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids; Discovery Museum; MG3D, 4D, and Audience Recognition Theaters; and the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. A variety of hotel packages are also available for the ideal island getaway.

Pyramid Kids Camps are designed for children grades K – 8. Scheduled for March 11 – 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., each camp day offers an immersive experience with daily attraction adventures. The comprehensive program includes a mix of activities, ambassador animal presentations, games, crafts, and experiments, providing a distinctive and captivating journey for participants. Campers can also benefit from before and aftercare options. Registration fees for those with a Moody Gardens Membership are $50 per day for K-8th Grade, while non-members can participate at $60 per day. Additionally, unique program opportunities are available for individuals in 9th grade and above, such as Camp Counselor in Training or the Summer SAVY volunteer youth program. For further details, interested individuals can contact camps@moodygardens.org.

Adults also have special options as well with the Spring Adventures Program. Open to individuals, couples, and families with or without kids, participants will enjoy early entrance into the themed attraction, starting with a guided tour and followed by an educational program featuring an ambassador animal presentation. The program is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a fee of $35 per person.

Spring Adventure Schedule:

March 10, 2024: RF – Amazon Animals

March 11, 2024: AQ – Aquatic Sea Life

March 12, 2024: RF – Amazon Animals

March 13, 2024: AQ – Aquatic Sea Life

March 14, 2024: RF – Amazon Animals

March 15, 2024: AQ – Aquatic Sea Life

A Spring Break Junior Golf Clinic is set for March 12 – 14 at the Moody Gardens Golf Course and offers a delightful and educational experience for kids. This program allows them to enjoy learning the essentials of the golf swing, golf rules, and course etiquette. The activities include on-course play and dedicated practice sessions for chipping, putting, and hitting on the range. Snacks and beverages are provided for attendees. Space is limited and the cost is $130.

For more information on Moody Gardens’ Spring Break programs and other options, please call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.