HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE RODEO UNCORKED!® ROUNDUP & BEST BITES COMPETITION

The event combines award-winning wines with delectable dishes from Houston-area culinary institutions

FEB. 18, 2024 — HOUSTON — Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosted the highly anticipated Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition. This annual competition brought together signature dishes from renowned Houston-area culinary establishments, skillfully paired with an impressive selection of nearly 450 award-winning wines from the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition, including the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion. More than 120 of the region’s premier restaurants competed, creating a vibrant and flavorful celebration of culinary excellence.

2024 BEST BITES WINNERS:

People’s Choice Award

1st Place: GRAZIA ITALIAN KITCHEN

2nd Place: COTTON CULINARY

Outstanding Showmanship Award

1st Place: ECULENT

2nd Place: SHESHE TREATS Tasty Tradition Award

1st Place: MESSINA HOF HARVEST GREEN WINERY & KITCHEN – Stuffed mushrooms Mushrooms stuffed with goat cheese, mascarpone, ricotta and Gruyere cheese

2nd Place: CULTIVATED F+B – Buckshot Caramel stracciatella ice cream with praline and whiskey caramel Trailblazer Appetizer Award

– Buckshot Caramel stracciatella ice cream with praline and whiskey caramel 1st Place: PIER 6 SEAFOOD – Wood grilled coconut shrimp

– Wood grilled coconut shrimp 2nd Place: GOODE – Campechana

– Campechana 3rd Place: LORO – Curried brisket rice

Lone Star Entrée Award

1st Place: RAISING CANE’S – Chicken fingers on garlic butter Texas toast with Cane’s sauce

– Chicken fingers on garlic butter Texas toast with Cane’s sauce 2nd Place: THE CAPITAL GRILLE – Kona crusted dry aged sirloin finished with a shallot butter sauce and au gratin potatoes

– Kona crusted dry aged sirloin finished with a shallot butter sauce and au gratin potatoes 3rd Place: GRAZIA ITALIAN KITCHEN – R-C Ranch smoked wagyu chuck eye pancetta risotto topped with a blueberry, rosemary garlic port reduction

Two-Steppin’ Dessert Award

1st Place: EGGHAUS GOURMET – Strawberry Tres leches croissant

– Strawberry Tres leches croissant 2nd Place: 1848 HANDCRAFTED HERITAGE ICE CREAM – Raspberry white chocolate & vanilla verrine

– Raspberry white chocolate & vanilla verrine 3rd Place: GUZEL CAKES – Perfect Love

Vanilla pudding cake with strawberry cheesecake

Rookie Award

MONEY CAT – BistecBao

Filipeno inspired bao with braised beef chuck, calamansi aoili, pickled red onion, cilantro and chicharron

During the event, nearly 450 award-winning wines from the 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition were paired with gourmet dishes. The 21st annual wine competition featured 2,985 entries from 22 countries. In addition, 539 entries came from Texas wineries and the 2024 featured region, Chile, had 161 entries.

The 2024 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition champions included:

Grand Champion Best of Show – Beau Joie Brut Champagne AOC, NV

– Beau Joie Brut Champagne AOC, NV Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show – Smith-Madrone Riesling, Spring Mountain District, 2018

– Smith-Madrone Riesling, Spring Mountain District, 2018 Top Texas Wine – Meierstone Vineyards The Airship Red, Texas High Plains, 2021

– Meierstone Vineyards The Airship Red, Texas High Plains, 2021 Top Red Wine – Marchesi di Barolo DOCG, 2018

– Marchesi di Barolo DOCG, 2018 Top White Wine – Perissos Vineyards and Winery Winemaker’s Reserve Pape Blanc, Texas High Plains, 2022

– Perissos Vineyards and Winery Winemaker’s Reserve Pape Blanc, Texas High Plains, 2022 Top Sparkling Wine – Champagne Telmont Reserve Brut Champagne AOC, NV

– Champagne Telmont Reserve Brut Champagne AOC, NV Top Dessert Wine – Quady Winery Essensia Orange Muscat, California, 2020

– Quady Winery Essensia Orange Muscat, California, 2020 Top Region Wine – TerraNoble CA1 Andes Carmenere, O. Colchagua Valley, 2020

– TerraNoble CA1 Andes Carmenere, O. Colchagua Valley, 2020 Top Value Wine – Animus Vinho Verde DOC, 2022

– Animus Vinho Verde DOC, 2022 Top Wine Company – Nice Winery

– Nice Winery Top Region Wine Company – E & J Gallo Winery

– E & J Gallo Winery Top All-Around Winery – Winebow Import

– Winebow Import Top Texas Winery – Kiepersol

Award-winning wines from the annual competition will be auctioned at the Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 25.

A selection of the champion wines will be available for purchase, by the glass and bottle, in the Champion Wine Garden, presented by Frost Bank. The Champion Wine Garden, located in Carruth Plaza, is open throughout the Rodeo, Feb. 27 – March 17. Daily hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m.; Fridays, 2 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to midnight; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy live music daily beginning at 4 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.

For more information about the Champion Wine Garden, visit rodeohouston.com/Visit-the- Rodeo/Attractions-Activities/WineGarden.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. Daily hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m.; Fridays, 2 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to midnight; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.