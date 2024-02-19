FFA Members to Celebrate Agriculture and Leadership Around the State With National FFA Week

WHAT: This month, FFA members around the country will celebrate agriculture and FFA during National FFA Week.

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the nation’s top school-based youth leadership development organization, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by encouraging members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, food suppliers, innovators and more!

Whether through chapter activities, service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the National FFA Organization’s role in developing future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

National FFA Week always runs from Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday. This year, the week kicks off on Feb. 17 and culminates on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, to recognize Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more.

WHEN: February 17-24, 2024

ABOUT THE TEXAS FFA ASSOCIATION

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 175,000 individuals. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical agriculture-based classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state, and national competitions and programs. For more information please visit www.mytexasffa.org.