UHV to host student showcase featuring Black history

Students at the University of Houston-Victoria are gearing up to commemorate Black culture through a showcase filled with art, performance and celebration.

The Black History Month Student Showcase will be held Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. in the UHV University Commons Multi-Purpose Room, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St.

The student-led and centered event will celebrate Black History through a black and gold gala-themed evening of performance pieces and artwork designed to showcase the richness of African American history through the ages. Food and drinks will be provided for attendees to enjoy, said Laura Mammina, UHV assistant professor of history.

“Dr. Mammina has skillfully connected Black history to captivate students through creative and engaging social justice activities,” said Kyoko Amano, dean of the UHV College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences. “By observing the efforts of students on campus, we gain insight into their comprehension, analysis and presentation of diverse perspectives on Black history.”

A year ago, Mammina said she came up with the idea of a showcase while teaching a course on African American history. The course, which surveys the history of African Americans in the United States from arriving in Colonial American as enslaved people in 1619, all the way through Barack Obama’s presidency, inspired Mammina to create the showcase to commemorate African Americans who spurred change in the United States.

“I wanted students to understand the history behind Black History Month,” Mammina said. “And to explore aspects of Black history that maybe they feel like have gone unnoticed.”

The showcase is sponsored by the A.D. Sheffield Symposium on African American History as well as the Black Student Union, and is open to all students, faculty, staff and the community, Mammina said. The artwork is all made by UHV students, and ranges from acrylic paintings, collages, research posters, wood carving and performance, she said.

“This will be a fun event for everyone,” Mammina said. “The students wanted it to be something that is special, and it really is a night for celebration.”