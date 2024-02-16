UHD Inaugurates Groundbreaking Rhythm & Books Series With Video Recording of Valen the Valentine in W.I. Dykes Library

HOUSTON (Feb. 16, 2024) – As part of its ongoing celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2024, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) will launch its Rhythm & Books concerts – a series of intimate, live recordings featuring Texas-grown talent – 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, in the 40,000 Windows Café of UHD’s W.I. Dykes Library, One Main Building, in downtown Houston. The event is free and open to all.

The inaugural event of the series will feature local vocalist Valen the Valentine. Originally hailing from the Philippines, Valen will bring her own unique perspective to the Rhythm & Books stage. Her music reflects influences ranging from soul to contemporary R&B, and her soul-stirring voice and thought-provoking lyrics merge to tell powerful stories.

Predicated on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, UHD’s Rhythm & Books concerts are designed to provide a platform for Texas artists and contribute to Houston’s cultural wealth.

Rhythm & Books is the brainchild of Spencer Lightsy, UHD Associate Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations. “With this series, our aim is to transform UHD’s library space into a dynamic stage (and recording studio) for talented musicians from across the state and share that experience with our students,” said Lightsy.

A live, video recording of the event will take place in the 40,000 Windows Café within the library. It will then become available on UHD’s YouTube channel.

As UHD emerges as an anchor institution for the region, Rhythm & Books epitomizes UHD’s commitment to the arts. “Our vision is that the library is not just a haven for reading great literature, but also a haven for recording live music, creating an intersection for artistry and academia,” added Lightsy, who earned his Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management from UHD. A self-taught musician, Lightsy co-founded Admission Possible, UHD’s staff band, and also acts as staff liaison for Gator Groove, UHD’s student band.

For more information, visit uhd.edu/50years.