Sen. Cruz Issues Statement After Russian Regime Announces Death of Dissident Alexei Navalny

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) , a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement after Russia announced the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny:

“The Russian regime has been trying to murder Alexei Navalny for years to stop his criticism of Vladimir Putin’s corruption and autocracy, and to intimidate the Russian people from similar criticism. Tragically, they appear to have finally succeeded in murdering him. We must ensure that they will never succeed in silencing him.

“The regime interprets weakness from the United States as appeasement and has only escalated its oppression in recent years. The Russian people are entitled to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution, and I will work with my colleagues to hold accountable those in the Russian regime responsible for this atrocity..”