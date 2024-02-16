Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway Celebrates Expansion With Katy Area Chamber Ribbon Cutting

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway staff and providers celebrated the completion of the clinic’s 17,000-square-foot expansion with members of the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting on Feb. 5. West Grand Parkway Clinic, located at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Morton Ranch Road in Katy, provides comprehensive primary care for adults and children. The expansion allows room for additional specialty care, including Allergy, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Optometry, Rheumatology, Sleep Clinic, and Surgery, as well as on-site imaging and diagnostic services.

From left: Brenda Orellana, director of ambulatory care, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Kathy Baker, member, Katy Area Chamber of Commerce; Jaya Bharathi Peddi, M.D., Internal Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway; Amanda Friedman, board member, Katy Area Chamber of Commerce; Chandra Chaudhuri, M.D., Family Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway; Molly Nakyonyi-Ntwatwa, M.D., F.A.A.F.P., Family Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway; John Hensley, ambassador, Katy Area Chamber of Commerce; Ngozi Agorua, F.N.P., Family Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway; Shirley Israel, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway; Matthew Ferraro, president and CEO, Katy Area Chamber of Commerce; Aquina Roussell, R.N., nursing supervisor, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway; Susan Rovegno, ambassador, Katy Area Chamber of Commerce; Gill Boyd, ambassador, Katy Area Chamber of Commerce; and Angey Cooper, ambassador, Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.