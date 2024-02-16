In Houston, Cornyn to Preview New Legislation to Improve Workforce Reentry Programs

Discussion Will Include Personal Success Stories & Tour of Goodwill Career Center

AUSTIN — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will participate in a roundtable discussion this Monday at Goodwill Houston to hear feedback from local employers, workforce development officials and formerly incarcerated individuals who have successfully integrated into careers. The roundtable comes as the Senator is crafting new legislation to strengthen and make permanent a pilot program that awards funding to organizations providing career development opportunities to formerly incarcerated individuals. Participants will share their experiences with mentorship, skills training, and efforts to remove barriers for individuals as they leave the criminal justice system.

Following the roundtable, Sen. Cornyn will receive a tour of Goodwill Houston’s River Oaks Career and Veteran’s Center and the adjacent donated goods retail store, which provide education, training, and hiring services for individuals facing barriers to employment. Sen. Cornyn will then hold a press conference to announce his new legislation.

More than 650,000 men and women nationwide, including 78,000 inmates in Texas, are released from prison each year. Access to workforce development opportunities is critical to helping formerly incarcerated individuals integrate, remain, and succeed in the workforce. Research shows that inmates who participate in correctional education programs are 43% less likely to return to prison than those who do not.

WHO: U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Steve Lufburrow, Incoming Advisor to the CEO & Outgoing President/CEO, Goodwill Houston

Alma Ybarra, Chief People Officer, Goodwill Houston

Lucina L. Ochoa Baltazar, HOPE Program Graduate, Goodwill Houston

Sheroo Mukhtiar, CEO, SERJobs

Lawrence Atkins, Workforce Development Program Graduate, SERJobs

Juliet Stipeche, Executive Director, Workforce Solutions – Gulf Coast Workforce Board

Sara Bouse, Grant Manager, Alvin Community College

Tabyrus Bolden, New Beginnings Program Graduate, Alvin Community College

WHEN: Monday, February 19, 2024

1:30pm CT – Roundtable begins

2:00pm CT – Career center tour (b-roll opportunity)

2:15pm CT – Press conference

WHERE: Goodwill Houston – River Oaks Career and Veteran’s Center

2520 Brun Street

Houston, Texas 77019