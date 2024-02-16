This National Heart Month, the local nonprofit Bread of Life, Inc. and Quest Diagnostics is hosting a Health Fair to provide FREE biometric screenings, health kits and blood work to Houstonians in need. We invite you to attend and to share this event with the public.



Here are the details:

WHAT: Bread of Life Health Fair

WHEN: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 8 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: Bread of Life, Inc., 2019 Crawford St., Houston, TX 77002

VISUALS: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ub3h4c7evy3c77e25bd77/h?rlkey=se2kky5loprx4570ldrhw8d5t&dl=0

MEDIA RSVP: Felicia@farpublicrelations.com



ABOUT: Bread of Life, Inc. (BOL) is a non-profit organization that provides a full spectrum of services and addresses inequities impacting more than 9,000 individuals and families living in the Houston area. The health fair is supported by the Quest Diagnostics Foundation. The Quest Diagnostics Foundation is the non-profit arm of Quest Diagnostics that promotes health equity and early detection of illness. Underserved people often lack access to lab testing that could have life-saving implications. This event is being held at the same time as Bread of Life’s regular food and supplies distribution to the community.



If you’d like to attend, we can provide interviews with the organization, staff and attendees. Thanks for helping share this event with those most in need in Houston.