Habitat for Humanity of Houston receives a Youth Engagement Program grants from State Farm

Katy (Feb. 16, 2023) – Houston Habitat for Humanity announces a youth-led grant from State Farm to help better prepare the students in the James E Taylor High School learn about financial literacy and understand homeownership. As part of the grant, local State Farm agents and students will spend the day building a playhouse for a Houston Habitat homeowner along with some classroom time learning about basic budgeting, saving and completing a “Housing simulator” program that walks students through a real-life scenario, on Thursday, Feb. 17th.

“Houston Habitat is proud to partner with State Farm to help youth understand the complexities of having an affordable place to call home. Working alongside State Farm representatives, high school students have the opportunity to learn from experts who know the benefits of a safe, healthy home,” said Anissa Cordova, director of development and communications for Houston Habitat for Humanity.

“Helping the youth today learn about the importance of understanding basic financial literacy will help enable these students to achieve their goals.” Said Felicia Hutchins, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst, “Giving up one day of their weekend demonstrates they are already serious about a better future and community.”

The goal of the event is to engage new and existing youth to get involved through volunteerism as well as offer education and advocacy activities that teach and promote homeownership, Habitat for Humanity’s core mission.

Over the past 17 years, State Farm has invested over $13 million in Habitat for Humanity’s youth engagement programs.

Details of the event:

Location: James E Taylor HS

20700 Kingsland Blvd

Katy TX 77450

Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Date: February 17, 2023

*Photos will be available following the event

About Houston Habitat for Humanity

Committed to a world where everyone has a decent place to live, Houston Habitat for Humanity’s work includes new home construction, home rehabilitation and disaster repair, infrastructure development for new communities, neighborhood revitalization and guiding Houston families to become homeowners. Houston Habitat has built more than 1,200 homes in 12 Houston neighborhoods, including the Fifth Ward, Clinton Park, Settegast, Sunnyside, and Carverdale. In addition to building, the organization has also repaired homes throughout Houston due to natural disasters; since Hurricane Harvey Houston Habitat has repaired more than 700 homes for families who are without resources to make repairs.

About State Farm: For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 53,400 employees serve over 87 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com