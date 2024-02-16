Mondays, March 25 – April 29, 6 p.m., online

Faithful Resilience is a six-part weekly study on climate resilience for faith communities. The climate crisis has arrived. Faith communities must not only react, but also prepare. Over the last decade, hurricanes have intensified, wildfires have burnt stronger, and heat waves have baked our cities. These events can only be expected to get worse in the next decades. Most of our faith communities are not ready for these climate-driven disasters. Yet, the communities who will be most threatened by climate change also have an opportunity to play a pivotal role in building resilience in their towns and cities. Whether a faith community has a large facility, land, social capital, or something else, those assets can be channeled into building climate resilience in preparation for the coming physical and spiritual storms of the climate crisis. Join us for this six-week weekly exploration and consider how your faith community can become a force for climate resilience. To learn more/register, see: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faithful-resilience-a-study-on-climate-resilience-for-faith-communities-tickets-841659695807. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.