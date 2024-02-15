TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HOSTS BI-ANNUAL QUILT COMPETITION

Commissioner Miller calls on quilters to enter 2024 “Texas Agriculture Matters” theme

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) are thrilled to announce the unveiling of the 2024 Quilt Block Competition. This year’s theme, “Texas Agriculture Matters,” celebrates the rich agricultural heritage of the Lone Star State.

Quilters from across the state are invited to join this exciting creative initiative to celebrate agriculture’s vital role in our state. Participating quilters are asked to submit block patterns that draw inspiration from the diverse aspects of agriculture production in Texas, including crops, livestock, rural landscapes, and the hardworking individuals contributing to the state’s agricultural prosperity.

“This year’s theme is especially meaningful to me,” Commissioner Miller said. “For as long as I have been Texas Agriculture Commissioner, I have vowed to educate the public on why “Texas Agriculture Matters.” It matters in every day of our lives, from the food we put on our plates to the clothes we wear on our backs.”

As in previous years, participating quilters will create patterns from a selection of natural fibers provided by TDA and the participant will provide any additional cotton fabrics. Quilters are welcome to include one special piece of cotton fabric that personally represents family, history, or heritage in conjunction with the theme, Texas agriculture matters.

Once all entries have been submitted, an independent panel of judges will select the top blocks, which will be pieced together into a quilt and unveiled this fall for the 50th Anniversary of the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Family Land Heritage Ceremony, which honors Texas farming and ranching families who have owned and run an agricultural operation for 100 years or more, at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas.

“Every two years, we host this competition, and every year, the designs get better and better,” Miller said. “It is an honor to showcase the artistic talents of our Texas quilters while emphasizing the significance of agriculture in Texas.”

The Texas Agriculture Matters Quilt Block Competition is an opportunity for Texans to come together, showcase their appreciation of agriculture, and offer a platform for artists to express their creativity and passion for Texas farming and ranching.

For more information, including competition rules and updates, please contact Chloe Bertrand at Chloe.Bertrand@TexasAgriculture.gov or visit https://gotexan.org/EXPERIENCE/TDA-Quilt-Competition-Collection.

If your block is selected, you will be sewn into the fabric of Texas history.