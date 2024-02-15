RODEO UNCORKED!® ROUNDUP & BEST BITES COMPETITION HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

The Rodeo’s premiere food and wine event is this Sunday

WHAT: Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024

5:30 p.m. – Media check-in

6 p.m. – Event opens to ticketed guests

WHERE: NRG Center, Halls D and E

We will have a food photography station set up containing the Best Bites Competition submissions. This is your opportunity to check out our award-winning wines from our International Wine Competition and interview some of the best chefs/restauranteurs in our city. This is an exciting way to showcase some of the new and loved food here in Houston to kick off the 2024 Rodeo season.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. The 2024 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.