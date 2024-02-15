Consolidated Communications named a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher

For the third consecutive year, Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis recognizes Consolidated’s excellence in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing

MATTOON, Ill. – Feb. 15, 2024 – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, has received the coveted designation of Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Employer for the third straight year.

Gallagher’s annual survey identifies organizations that excel in implementing successful strategies for managing people and programs. Consolidated was recognized for its comprehensive framework for strategically investing in benefits, compensation and employee communication to support the health, financial security and career growth of employees at a sustainable cost structure.

“We’re proud to again be named a Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher,” said Conrad Hunter, senior vice president of Human Resources for Consolidated. “Our employees are our most important advantage, and we continually work to improve upon current best practices to differentiate ourselves as a great place to work. Developing and being focused on sustaining an engaged workplace culture is crucial in today’s competitive employment environment.”

The designation follows Consolidated’s participation in Gallagher’s 2023 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey. Survey participants are assigned points based on their relative performance in:

Plan horizons for benefits and compensation strategies

Extent of the well-being strategy

Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)

Completion of a workforce engagement survey

Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication

Difference in healthcare costs over the prior year

Use of a communication strategy

“Consolidated Communications understands that high employee expectations haven’t budged in the changing labor market and have regularly examined their formula to attract and retain talent,” said William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher’s Benefits & HR Consulting Division. “In doing so, Consolidated utilizes data, workforce feedback tools and clearly defined policies to provide competitive benefits and experiences that their employees value.”

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 60,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.

About the Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis

Gallagher’s U.S. Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis profiles statistically significant attributes of top-performing midsize (100-999 FTEs) and large employers (1,000 or more FTEs). Data from Gallagher’s 2023 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey was interpreted to identify participants that excel in optimizing employee and organizational wellbeing.

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.