Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston Receives $120,000 Grant from the Houston Methodist Community Benefits Program

Funding will support Strong Kids Program

HOUSTON, TX (February 5, 2024) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, a leading nonprofit that strives to do whatever it takes to build great futures for youth, is the recipient of a $120,000 grant from Houston Methodist. The 2024 Community Benefits Program grant will provide direct mental health care services and access to members of the BGCGH community.

“We are thrilled to be a recipient of this generous grant,” said Kevin Hattery, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “The funding helps to bolster our Strong Kids Program which ensures our members are able to make their mental health a priority and have better access to quality health care.”

In Harris County, 21% of residents are uninsured and unable to pay for health care. Houston Methodist offers the Community Benefits Program grant to nonprofits working to provide affordable, quality access to health care services while stressing the importance of preventative care.

This is the third year in which BGCGH has received the grant. Through this funding, BGCGH partners with UT Health to provide mental health services. Youth are pre-selected by staff members, and evaluated by licensed professionals. Once qualified, youth take part in the Strong Kids Program and meet in small groups with mental health clinicians twice weekly, at their Clubs. Exit screenings are done at the end of the year to track their progress.

“Empowering young minds through the Strong Kids Program has not only transformed our most challenging members but has also sculpted them into resilient, remarkable individuals, showcasing the incredible potential within every member who can participate in the program,” said Andrea N. Clark, director of the Mission Bend Boys & Girls Club.

“Being a teenager became even more difficult during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth who didn’t struggle pre-COVID are suffering now from mental health concerns, including anxiety and depression. The Strong Kids Program provides teens with a ‘safe space’ to share and get the care they need,” said Hattery.

About the Houston Methodist Community Benefits Grant Program

The Community Benefits Grant Program has provided health care services, mental health services and access to the uninsured and underinsured through financial support and in-kind lab support to free clinics, federally qualified health centers and other nonprofit agencies for more than 30 years. To date, the grant program has helped 82 unique Houston-area charities with nearly $175 million.

Two types of funding are available under the program — the Community Benefits Grant, which focuses on direct access to health care services and the Mental Health Innovation Grant, which supports initiatives aimed at reducing the barriers to accessing mental health care services.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness, and a healthy lifestyle. More than 50,000 youth ages 6 to 18 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs each year. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development, and access to the arts. For more information, visit us at www.BGCGH.org.

