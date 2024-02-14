Six Healthy Lifestyle Habits To Help Improve Heart Health

By Jonathan Aliota, M.D., F.A.C.C., Cardiology, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

February marks the 60th anniversary of American Heart Month, a time when we shine a spotlight on cardiovascular health and the importance of adopting better lifestyle behaviors that can decrease the risk of serious health outcomes, such as a heart attack or stroke.[1][2] According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States.[3]

By adopting healthier lifestyle habits, individuals can incorporate small, but powerful, changes into their day-to-day routines that may help prevent heart disease.[4] The CDC states that living a healthier lifestyle may help keep your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels normal and lower your risk for heart disease and heart attack.[5]

Living a longer, healthier life starts with taking care of your heart. Here are six lifestyle habits that can be implemented today that may improve not only heart, but also overall health.[6]

Choose Healthy Foods and Drinks. By choosing healthy meals and snacks, you may help prevent heart disease and related complications.[7] Be sure to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and fewer processed foods.[8] Eating foods that are high in fiber and low in saturated and trans fats may help prevent high cholesterol. Because drinking alcohol can raise your blood pressure, if you choose to drink, limit the amount of alcohol consumed to no more than one drink per day for women and no more than two drinks per day for men.[9] Maintain a Healthy Weight. Maintaining a healthy weight is important. People who are overweight or suffer from obesity have a higher risk for heart disease.[10] Extra weight may put extra stress on the blood vessels and the heart.[11] Commit to Regular Exercise. Any physical activity is better than none. It can be helpful to choose an activity that you enjoy, such as biking, yoga, walking, swimming, or tennis. Physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight, and help lower your blood cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels.[12] For adults, the Surgeon General recommends at least two hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking or biking, every week for heart health.[13] For adolescents and children, it is recommended they get at least one hour of physical activity daily.[14]

Disclaimer: Talk with your doctor before significantly increasing your activity level. This is especially important for those with underlying medical conditions. Ask about the amounts and types of activities that may be best for you.

Don’t Smoke. Cigarette smoking and tobacco use can increase your risk of heart disease.[15] If you are a nonsmoker, do not start.[16] If you do smoke, quitting will lower your risk for heart disease.[17] Talk to your doctor to learn about ways to help you quit.[18] Take Charge of Your Medical Conditions. If you have a medical condition such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes, you can take steps to help lower your risk of heart disease.[19] Monitor your cholesterol as recommended by your healthcare provider, check your blood pressure on a regular basis, and manage your blood sugar levels if you have prediabetes or diabetes.[20] If you take medication to treat any of these conditions, it is important to follow your doctor’s instructions carefully.[21] Never stop taking medication without first talking to your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.[22] Get Good Sleep. Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just important for your energy levels, it is also critical for your heart health.[23] More than 1 in 3 Americans say they do not get the recommended amount of sleep, which for most healthy adults is at least seven hours each night.[24] Lack of sleep is associated with health problems such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and obesity, some of which can raise your risk of heart disease.[25] Some things you can do to get better sleep include sticking to a regular sleep schedule, not eating or drinking within a few hours of bedtime, keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet, and exercising during the day.

It’s true that some habits are hard to break but remember that small steps can lead to big victories. Work on one habit at a time and with a series of small changes you may be on your way to a healthier lifestyle and heart.

