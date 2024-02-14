First-to-Market Retailer Primark to Open at Katy Mills

Fashion Retailer Coming to Katy’s Family-Friendly Shopping Destination

KATY, TX – Katy Mills is excited to announce the addition of new, first-to-market international fashion retailer Primark to its dynamic line-up of retailers. This marks the retailer’s first store in the Katy and Houston area.

“As Primark continues to expand its footprint throughout the US, we’re thrilled to bring ‘Primania’ to Katy, Texas, and the greater Houston-area, with the announcement of our lease at Katy Mills. We look forward to bringing quality affordable fashion, beauty, accessories, and homewares to more Texas shoppers while offering the joyful retail experience Primark is known for.”

Primark’s store at Katy Mills will bring the brand’s signature combination of the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family, as well as homewares and beauty, all at affordable prices. When entering the store, shoppers experience ‘Primania’ – the sense of excitement, discovery and adventure that shopping in a Primark store provides – upon walking into our vast collections and more trend-forward offerings, sought-after everyday essentials for men, women, and kids, as well as our licensed collections, home goods offerings, beauty products and more. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark is committed to creating great retail experiences and currently has over 400 stores globally, including 24 U.S. stores across 9 states and plans to expand to over 60 by 2026.

Primark at Katy Mills will be located in Neighborhood 6.