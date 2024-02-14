Why This Simple Step Helps Propel the No-Kill Movement Forward

February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and Best Friend Animal Society, a leading national animals welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, is encouraging the public to take this necessary step that can not only help prevent future medical problems, but helps control animal populations at large.

According to Best Friends recent data, 569 cats are killed daily in U.S. shelters. In order to decrease the number of cats being killed, as well as the number of felines entering shelters in the first place, community cat programming needs to be implemented and utilized. Community cat programs are humane cat management programs that utilize Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) which not only prevents future litters of kittens from being born but protects against diseases from spreading.

In addition to aiding community cat populations, spaying and neutering pets is also essential to achieving no-kill at a national level by:

Decreasing the number of accidental litters.

Reducing the risk of futuremedical problems and expenses including testicular cancer, uterine infections, and ovarian and breast cancers.

Improving territorialmarking tendencies, yowling/howling, escaping, and other troublesome behaviors.

Lowering the probability that pets will try to escape their home in search of a mate.

Greatly impacting the number of dog bite incidents in a community. Most dog bites (60–80 percent) are caused by intact male dogs. Pregnant or nursing female dogs are more likely to bite as well.

Reducing a pet’s likelihood of biting or ﬁghting may also help protect you from potential legal action. Spayed/neutered pets are less likely to engage in behaviors that could cause problems with neighbors.

Spayed or neutered pets are often more relaxed, and even more affectionate.

Individuals can help save lives by choosing the adoption option and saving a pet from a shelter or rescue group instead of purchasing from a breeder or store. Other ways community members can help are by fostering kittens or an adult dog, volunteering, donating, and advocating for proven lifesaving programming for pets.

