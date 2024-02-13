Sen. Cruz Votes Against Funding Bill That Fails to Secure the Texas-Mexico Border 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today voted against Senate funding legislation because it failed to secure the Texas-Mexico border.

Regarding his vote, Sen. Cruz said, “I cannot in good conscience support this bill without real, substantial additions to bolster border security.

“It is important that Israel eradicates Hamas, that Taiwan remains resilient against China’s threats, and that Ukraine defeats Russia. I have consistently supported providing aid to ensure these allies are strong.

“However, we must defend our nation first. I will vote to support aid to our allies, but only after America’s border is secured. No state bears the brunt of this burden more heavily than Texas, which is on the front lines of a literal invasion of millions upon millions of illegal aliens.

“Joe Biden and Democrat officials did this to our country—explicitly and deliberately. They can reverse their disastrous policies right now. They have all the authorities they need.

“If new legislation absolutely must happen, there is a straightforward and viable option: H.R. 2. This bill, which I’ve led in the Senate, is the only serious border legislation that has been considered this Congress, and it contains real solutions for the border crisis such as building the wall, tightening asylum standards, reinstating the Remain-in-Mexico policy, increasing the number of Border Patrol agents, and more. It already passed the House and should be passed in the Senate. I proposed an amendment to incorporate the provisions of H.R. 2 into the aid package.

“For all these reasons, I was left with no other choice than to oppose this bill.”