MOODY GARDENS OFFERS EXCLUSIVE ROMANTIC EXPERIENCES AND DELECTABLE MENUS FOR A MEMORABLE VALENTINE’S DAY CELEBRATION

Galveston, Texas (January 18, 2024) – Moody Gardens offers so much to love with memorable Valentine’s options that will take guests under the sea, on a dinner cruise, or a fine dining experience with spectacular views of Galveston Island with options for spa service or a romantic island getaway with hotel packages for sweethearts. As the ideal setting, guests can enjoy a visit to the Rainforest Pyramid, Aquarium Pyramid, or a choice of several films at the MG3D Theater as well.

Valentine’s Dinner at Shearn’s Seafood & Prime Steaks

Indulge in a romantic Valentine’s dinner with a captivating view on the 9th floor of Moody Gardens Hotel. A special Valentine’s menu will be available from Feb. 9 to 10 and Feb. 13 to 17. Sweethearts can savor Pan-Seared Jumbo Scallops, Hydro Bibb Salad, and a Sea and Land Duo entrée featuring Himalayan Salt-Crusted Filet with Garlic Chips and Smoked Beechnut Mushrooms, or Jumbo Lump Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail with preserved lemon sauce. Conclude the evening with a tempting French chocolate cake dessert. For reservations, visit https://www.opentable.com/shearns-seafood-and-prime-steaks-galveston or call 409-683-4554.

Sweetheart Cruise Aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat

On Feb. 10 guests can embark on a romantic two-hour buffet dinner cruise with breathtaking views of Galveston’s Offatts Bayou. Enjoy music, dancing, and cocktails aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. Tickets include admission for two, a buffet dinner, a two-hour sail, and two drink tickets per person with additional drinks available at the cashless bar. Boarding and bar open at 6:30 p.m. followed by sailing and dinner at 7 p.m. Prices range from $280 – $320 per couple.

Sea of Love: A Romantic Dinner Under The Sea with Your Valentine at the Aquarium Pyramid

The Aquarium Pyramid makes a truly memorable setting for a Valentine’s dinner date on Saturday, Feb. 17. Enjoy a special evening with a romantic dinner at unique exhibit areas that range from penguins, seals, sharks, and other marine life. The buffet dinner includes delectable entrees, accompanying sides, and desserts. A choice of champagne or wine will be waiting at the table. Guests will also receive a single rose and a souvenir photo. Prices range from $279 – $349 per couple.

So much to Love at the Spa!

Indulge in a day of luxury, or give the gift of relaxation, with one of several spa treatments and packages, all offered at The Spa at Moody Gardens Hotel. Unwind with the Romantic Retreat package featuring a 50-minute Couple’s Swedish Massage with a back scrub, hot stone foot massage, and a Hydrotherapy bubble bath for two. Relax in our private relaxation area and indulge in chocolate-covered strawberries and two glasses of champagne for $528.

Hit the Links with Your Honey

The Moody Gardens Golf Course provides the perfect place for a sporty date. Tee off on the beautiful 18-hole golf course featuring five tee boxes for players of all levels. Finish off with food and drinks overlooking the range at the Pelican Grille. With its stunning views, green fairways, and gulf breeze, Moody Gardens Golf Course has become one of the most popular public golf courses in Texas, ranked as the No. 4 course in the Lone Star State, according to a recent ranking by Golf Advisor.

Celebrate with the Family

Visit the Rainforest or Aquarium Pyramid or check out a movie for a memorable and unique family outing.

Make it a Romantic Weekend Getaway

The Moody Gardens Hotel offers a variety of packages with options that include attraction tickets, spa, or golf options. Make it a weekend to remember with the one you love.

For more information, tickets, and hotel reservations, visit https://www.moodygardens.com/valentines/ or call 409-744-4673.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.