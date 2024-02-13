KATY AARP Chapter Meeting March 12TH

The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, March 12, at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by Don Flemmons and Prairie Grass Band. The band is made up of singers and pickers performing on guitars, dobro, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and bass. They primarily perform popular bluegrass, gospel, and country standards, but throw in a few classic rock numbers. If you’re lucky, Elvis has been known to make an appearance on occasion. Visitors are welcome. Please allow time to purchase your food before the meeting begins.