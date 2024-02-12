Sen. Cruz Issues Statement After Hamas Terrorist Intelligence Site Confirmed Under UNRWA Headquarters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement after confirmation that the Iran-controlled terrorist group Hamas dug and established terrorist infrastructure using facilities maintained by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency:

“The United Nations Relief and Works Agency has been knowingly providing material support for Hamas terrorists who committed unspeakable atrocities against over a thousand Israelis and dozens of Americans. That support included salaries and facilities. Foreigners who knowingly funded UNRWA should be subject to sanctions and Americans who knowingly fund-raised for them should be investigated for criminal material support. I am currently circulating language on these issues and will continue advancing these measures until the people who enabled this terrorism are held accountable.”