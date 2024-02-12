Collaborative for Children Pioneers Collab Kid U  Inaugural Full STEAM Ahead Event Aims to Inspire Young Minds.

HOUSTON – Feb. 12, 2024

Collaborative for Children is excited to announce Collab Kid U, Houston’s newest and most exciting event designed to inspire very young learners, ages 3 through 6 years, to foster a love for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

Set to debut at the campus of Houston’s pioneer in STEAM innovation, Rice University, on April 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Collab Kid U invites children aged 3 to 6 and their families to embark on a transformative journey of exploration and discovery. At Rice University’s Tudor Fieldhouse, this inaugural event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Collab Kid U offers an “intelligent fun” and immersive Full STEAM Ahead experience, where children will engage in captivating STEAM activities including coding challenges and climate solutions to life sciences and interactive robotics; young participants will unleash their creativity and curiosity through hands-on learning.

Children will be excited to earn stickers and buttons as they conquer challenges to prepare Houston’s future leaders through STEAM activities. Following their adventure, participants will commemorate their achievements with a graduation photograph and a Collab Kid U diploma to symbolize their Full STEAM Ahead accomplishment.

“We are thrilled to introduce Collab Kid U and provide young learners with an opportunity to explore the wonders of STEAM education,” said Dr. Melanie Johnson, President and CEO of Collaborative for Children. “Our goal is to give little Houstonians an early start, inspire a lifelong passion for learning, and empower children to prepare for school and become the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.”

Tickets for Collab Kid U are $10 for children, with free admission for parents and guardians accompanying their children.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Collabforchildren.org.

About Collaborative for Children

Collaborative for Children is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of early childhood education and care for children in Greater Houston. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, Collaborative for Children ensures that all children have access to high-quality early learning opportunities.