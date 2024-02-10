Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 10-year-old Karenie Rosales. Karenie was last seen getting into a possibly brown vehicle with an unknown male, who goes by the name of David. She was last seen wearing a red crop top, black jacket, black shorts, and white Nike tennis shoesName: Karenie Rosales Age: 10 Gender: Female Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Weight: 90 lbs Height: 4’10” Ethnicity: Hispanic DOB: 03/07/2013 Clothing Description: red crop top, black jacket, black shorts, and white Nike tennis shoes. Location Last Seen: 500 block of Zinn Drive, Crosby, Texas, 77532 Date Time Last Seen: February 09, 2024 at 11:00pm County Last Seen: Harris REPORT TIPS: Investigative Agency: Harris County Sheriff’s Office Contact Phone Number: 713-755-7427 Contact Name: Det. Kelly Murphy