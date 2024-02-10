Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional AMBER ALERT

TCM Logo Amber Alert Logo
Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional AMBER ALERT
Karenie Rosales2Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 10-year-old Karenie Rosales.  Karenie was last seen getting into a possibly brown vehicle with an unknown male, who goes by the name of David.  She was last seen wearing a red crop top, black jacket, black shorts, and white Nike tennis shoesName: Karenie Rosales

Age:   10    Gender: Female

Hair Color:  Black    Eye Color: Brown

Weight:   90 lbs        Height:  4’10”

Ethnicity:  Hispanic

DOB: 03/07/2013

Clothing Description: red crop top, black jacket, black shorts, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Location Last Seen: 500 block of Zinn Drive, Crosby, Texas, 77532

Date Time Last Seen: February 09, 2024 at 11:00pm

County Last Seen: Harris

REPORT TIPS:

Investigative Agency: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Contact Phone Number: 713-755-7427

Contact Name:  Det. Kelly Murphy