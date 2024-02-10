Royal ISD is excited to continue to roll out the Zonar MyView mobile app and porta

Greetings, Falcon Family!

Royal ISD is excited to continue to roll out the Zonar MyView mobile app and portal, which allows Falcon parents and guardians to track when a student rider gets on or off the bus. Please visit the Zonar Parent Resource Page and Parent User Guide for additional information. Please also refer to our program flyers: English / Spanish.

The Royal Transportation Team and the Royal CTE Department partnered to create videos to assist you in getting started!

Sign up today to take advantage of the benefits of the Zonar MyView tool:

Know when they get on and off the bus.

Knowing that your child got on and off the bus safely is one less thing to worry about.

Keep track of your child’s ridership with the MyView mobile app.

Receive alerts when your child gets on and off the bus.

Know when the bus made it to (or has left) the school.

Have peace of mind your child got on the right bus.

Setting up Zonar MyView Ridership is easy!

Download the Zonar MyView app from the App Store or Google Play. Enter the above School Access Code (ROY3136). Enter your child’s unique student ID. Select the notification method (via the app or via text message).

We encourage all Royal families with student bus riders to utilize this tool, and we thank you for your partnership.

Royal ISD

