Royal ISD is excited to announce that the sign is installed for Royal Elementary 2!

The site is in the Sunterra development at the corner of Caymus Creek Drive and Bartlett Road. The groundbreaking event will be held during spring 2024. The new campus is projected to open in August 2025.

Superintendent Rick Kershner stated, “I am excited about breaking ground on our second Royal elementary campus. Royal will continue in its commitment to investing in our tomorrow, and we are excited to move forward with the Bond 2023 projects. Thank you to the Royal community for your trust in Royal and for your continued partnership.”

#WeAreRoyal #InvestingInOurTomorrow