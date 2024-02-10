LifeGift Hosts Open House Debuting Headquarters Expansion

Supports Strategic Commitment Towards Continuous Growth and Performance Improvement

(Houston – February 8, 2024) – On February 14, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. LifeGift will host an open house celebration to unveil its expanded 25,000-square-foot Houston campus building. Hospital partners, community leaders, legislative representatives, transplant centers and LifeGift team members are invited to attend and tour the new space.

Open House Event Highlights:

LifeGift’s Houston campus, which includes a 25,000-square-foot expansion of the building’s footprint will expand organ, eye and tissue donation services and outreach and education in the community. The building expansion includes state-of-the-art education and learning areas which support our strategic anchor of expertise that is facilitated by our LIFT (LifeGift Institute for the Future of Transplantation) team. Included in the expansion are top-of-the-line simulation facilities as well as a totally wired and engineered filtered air system to sustain a healthy and hybrid workplace across our numerous offices and more than 400 team members.

What: LifeGift Open House Celebration

Who: Hospital partners, community leaders, legislative representatives, transplant centers and LifeGift team members.

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: 2510 Westridge Street, Houston, TX 77054 (enter parking lot on Lantern Point Drive)

“LifeGift’s new Houston campus expansion is a part of our commitment towards continuous growth and performance improvement,” says Kevin Myer, LifeGift president and CEO. “Our forward moving progression is a testament to the generosity of our families and donor heroes and is strategically designed to save more lives and offer more hope. The opening of our new facility introduces a new chapter for LifeGift, supporting our mission and our expanded impact for all we serve in our communities.”

There are more than 10,000 people across Texas continuing to wait for a life-saving organ transplant. One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation.

About LifeGift

LifeGift is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) health services organization. As the organ procurement organization (OPO) for North, Southeast and West Texas, we partner with more than 200 hospitals across 109 counties to save and heal lives. LifeGift is a founding member of Donate Life Texas, the organization that manages the organ, eye and tissue donor registry. Please visit www.LifeGift.org.

