Master Gardener sale goes on rain or shine

Weather forecasts predict rain on Saturday, but that doesn’t change plans for Fort Bend County Master Gardeners. Their 24th annual fruit tree sale on Feb. 10 is rain or shine at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Texas 36 in Rosenberg.

People can shop inside the enclosed Barn H between 9 a.m. and noon or until sold out. Come early for the best selection. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about the more than 1,200 trees including more than 65 varieties of fruit and nut trees.

Visit https://fbmg.org/events/spring-fruit-tree-sale/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmjKeJFeges&list=PLeV3KLrrtmEtDEAnuvjoQGsz2zeMrm1F4 to learn more about the trees. All citrus trees at the sale are certified to be disease free.

Sale proceeds support the nonprofit Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Inc., which provides research-backed horticulture information to Fort Bend County residents, in support of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Shoppers will find a limited number of wagons to transport their plants at the sale and are encouraged to bring their own hand-drawn wagons.



Caption: Master Gardener volunteers on Thursday unloaded trees in Barn H for Saturday’s sale.