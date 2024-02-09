Katy ISD Celebrates 61 Student-Athletes Signing National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [February 9, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) proudly announces the achievement of 61 exceptional student-athletes who officially signed their national letters of intent. Solidifying their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, these talented individuals from across Katy ISD’s nine high schools have demonstrated relentless dedication and excellence in their respective sports.

Executive Director of Athletics, Lance Carter, expressed his pride in the student-athletes, stating, “The commitment and determination shown by these student-athletes exemplify the core values we strive to instill in all our students. We congratulate them on this remarkable achievement, recognizing that their success is a testament to the collective effort of their coaches, and the support they receive from their parents and their community members. On behalf of the Katy ISD Athletic Department, we wish them continued success in their collegiate career.”

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:

Name School Sport University Paul Acosta Cinco Ranch Baseball Alvin Community College Thomas Guy Cinco Ranch Baseball Texas Lutheran University Taytum Johnson Cinco Ranch Football Colgate University Dallas-Patrick Alo-Suliafu Jordan Football Navarro College Ryan Armijo Jordan Boys Soccer Winthrop University Brooklyn Chavis Jordan Girls Soccer Southeastern Louisiana University Henry Galloway Jordan Tennis Augustana College Braden Lester Jordan Baseball York University Jovanni Melchor Jordan Football Lamar University Jon Artis Katy Baseball Ranger AJ Atkinson Katy Baseball Sam Houston State University Aaron Brashear Katy Baseball Weatherford College Dak Brinkley Katy Football Kansas Jayhawks Emily Budd Katy Softball St. Charles Community College Luke Carter Katy Football University of North Texas Noah Coughran Katy Football Navarro Junior College Nate Hall Katy Football Stephen F. Austin University Cameryn Harrison Katy Softball Arkansas University Jeremy Mazariegos Katy Baseball Coastal Bend College Stephan Ochai Katy Football Sam Houston State University Jed Olotu-Judah Katy Football Old Dominion Ashtyn Reichardt Katy Softball Arkansas University Colton Sanders Katy Football Yale University Paige Shulze Katy Softball UT Permian Basin Sawyer White Katy Tennis St. Thomas University Gabi Young Katy Volleyball Wharton County Jr. College Colin Willetts Jordan Football East Central University (OK) Braelon Green Mayde Creek Football West Texas A & M BJ Lumkins Mayde Creek Baseball Northeast Texas Community College Noah Villegas Mayde Creek Baseball Oklahoma Wesleyan College Dean Ford Morton Ranch Football Sam Houston University Hashim Jaffa Morton Ranch Football Houston Christian University Ryan Hall Morton Ranch Football Prairie View A & M Mike Gerald Morton Ranch Football Minnesota JayTaylor Anderson Paetow Football Blinn College Alicia Briones Paetow Softball San Jacinto College Jabari Bush Paetow Football Arkansas State Jamaal Comminie Paetow Football Lane College Cioni Cruz Paetow Football Mercyhurst University Yonis Descieux Paetow Football Texas Wesleyan University Kody Forshee Paetow Football Midwestern State University Jayla Harris Paetow Basketball Cairn University Joe Ugwu Paetow Football University of Texas San Antonio LeAnna Beaty Seven Lakes Volleyball Shaw University Ty Dawson Seven Lakes Baseball Occidental College Daniel Guerra III Seven Lakes Golf The College of St. Scholastica Barrett Hudson Seven Lakes Football Austin College Brooke Jackson Seven Lakes Track & Field Princeton University Krisna Mahendran Seven Lakes Golf Suffolk University Shaun Nair Seven Lakes Golf UC Davis Sofia Varela Seven Lakes Golf Johnson and Wales University Corey Chachere Taylor Boys Soccer Pfieffer University Ashton Coker Taylor Football University of Texas – El Paso Caitlyn D’Addieco Tompkins Basketball/Track Muhlenburg College Caleb Blocker Tompkins Football UT Rio Grand Valley Hunter Boudreaux Tompkins Football Angelo State University Noah Good Tompkins Football McPherson College Ava LaBrose Tompkins Swim Colorado School of Mines Elijah Lawton Tompkins Football Hardin Simmons University Jared Martinez Tompkins Football Ottawa Arizona University Dazer Van Leewuwen Tompkins Football Tufts University

Photos of Katy ISD student-athletes during signing day