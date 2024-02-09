Katy ISD Celebrates 61 Student-Athletes Signing National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [February 9, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) proudly announces the achievement of 61 exceptional student-athletes who officially signed their national letters of intent. Solidifying their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, these talented individuals from across Katy ISD’s nine high schools have demonstrated relentless dedication and excellence in their respective sports.

Executive Director of Athletics, Lance Carter, expressed his pride in the student-athletes, stating, “The commitment and determination shown by these student-athletes exemplify the core values we strive to instill in all our students. We congratulate them on this remarkable achievement, recognizing that their success is a testament to the collective effort of their coaches, and the support they receive from their parents and their community members. On behalf of the Katy ISD Athletic Department, we wish them continued success in their collegiate career.”

Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:

Name

School

Sport

University
Paul Acosta Cinco Ranch Baseball Alvin Community College

 
Thomas Guy Cinco Ranch Baseball Texas Lutheran University

 
Taytum Johnson Cinco Ranch Football Colgate University

 
Dallas-Patrick Alo-Suliafu Jordan Football Navarro College
Ryan Armijo Jordan Boys Soccer Winthrop University

 
Brooklyn Chavis Jordan Girls Soccer Southeastern Louisiana University
Henry Galloway Jordan Tennis Augustana College

 
Braden Lester Jordan Baseball York University

 
Jovanni Melchor Jordan Football Lamar University

 
Jon Artis Katy Baseball Ranger

 
AJ Atkinson Katy Baseball Sam Houston State University

 
Aaron Brashear Katy Baseball Weatherford College

 
Dak Brinkley Katy Football Kansas Jayhawks

 
Emily Budd Katy Softball St. Charles Community College

 
Luke Carter Katy Football University of North Texas

 
Noah Coughran Katy Football Navarro Junior College

 
Nate Hall Katy Football Stephen F. Austin University

 
Cameryn Harrison Katy Softball

Arkansas University
Jeremy Mazariegos Katy Baseball Coastal Bend College
Stephan Ochai Katy Football Sam Houston State University

 
Jed Olotu-Judah Katy Football Old Dominion

 
Ashtyn Reichardt Katy Softball Arkansas University

 
Colton Sanders Katy Football Yale University

 
Paige Shulze Katy Softball UT Permian Basin

 
Sawyer White Katy Tennis St. Thomas University

 
Gabi Young Katy Volleyball Wharton County Jr. College

 
Colin Willetts Jordan Football East Central University (OK)

 
Braelon Green Mayde Creek Football West Texas A & M

 
BJ Lumkins Mayde Creek Baseball Northeast Texas Community College
Noah Villegas Mayde Creek Baseball Oklahoma Wesleyan College

 
Dean Ford Morton Ranch Football Sam Houston University

 
Hashim Jaffa Morton Ranch Football Houston Christian University

 
Ryan Hall Morton Ranch Football Prairie View A & M

 
Mike Gerald Morton Ranch Football Minnesota

 
JayTaylor Anderson Paetow Football Blinn College
Alicia Briones Paetow Softball San Jacinto College

 
Jabari Bush Paetow Football Arkansas State

 
Jamaal Comminie Paetow Football

Lane College
Cioni Cruz Paetow Football Mercyhurst University

 
Yonis Descieux Paetow Football Texas Wesleyan University

 
Kody Forshee Paetow Football Midwestern State University

 
Jayla Harris Paetow Basketball Cairn University

 
Joe Ugwu Paetow Football

University of Texas San Antonio
LeAnna Beaty Seven Lakes Volleyball Shaw University

 
Ty Dawson Seven Lakes Baseball Occidental College

 
Daniel Guerra III Seven Lakes Golf The College of St. Scholastica

 
Barrett Hudson Seven Lakes Football Austin College

 
Brooke Jackson Seven Lakes Track & Field Princeton University

 
Krisna Mahendran Seven Lakes Golf

Suffolk University
Shaun Nair Seven Lakes Golf UC Davis

 
Sofia Varela Seven Lakes Golf Johnson and Wales University

 
Corey Chachere Taylor Boys Soccer Pfieffer University

 
Ashton Coker Taylor Football University of Texas – El Paso

 
Caitlyn D’Addieco Tompkins Basketball/Track

Muhlenburg College
Caleb Blocker Tompkins Football UT Rio Grand Valley

 
Hunter Boudreaux Tompkins Football

Angelo State University
Noah Good Tompkins Football McPherson College

 
Ava LaBrose Tompkins Swim Colorado School of Mines

 
Elijah Lawton Tompkins Football Hardin Simmons University

 
Jared Martinez Tompkins Football Ottawa Arizona University

 
Dazer Van Leewuwen Tompkins Football Tufts University

 

Photos of Katy ISD student-athletes during signing day