Katy ISD Celebrates 61 Student-Athletes Signing National Letters of Intent

KATY, TX [February 9, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) proudly announces the achievement of 61 exceptional student-athletes who officially signed their national letters of intent. Solidifying their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, these talented individuals from across Katy ISD’s nine high schools have demonstrated relentless dedication and excellence in their respective sports.
Executive Director of Athletics, Lance Carter, expressed his pride in the student-athletes, stating, “The commitment and determination shown by these student-athletes exemplify the core values we strive to instill in all our students. We congratulate them on this remarkable achievement, recognizing that their success is a testament to the collective effort of their coaches, and the support they receive from their parents and their community members. On behalf of the Katy ISD Athletic Department, we wish them continued success in their collegiate career.”
Katy ISD student-athletes who signed their National Letter of Intent:
|
Name
|
School
|
Sport
|
University
|Paul Acosta
|Cinco Ranch
|Baseball
|Alvin Community College
|Thomas Guy
|Cinco Ranch
|Baseball
|Texas Lutheran University
|Taytum Johnson
|Cinco Ranch
|Football
|Colgate University
|Dallas-Patrick Alo-Suliafu
|Jordan
|Football
|Navarro College
|Ryan Armijo
|Jordan
|Boys Soccer
|Winthrop University
|Brooklyn Chavis
|Jordan
|Girls Soccer
|Southeastern Louisiana University
|Henry Galloway
|Jordan
|Tennis
|Augustana College
|Braden Lester
|Jordan
|Baseball
|York University
|Jovanni Melchor
|Jordan
|Football
|Lamar University
|Jon Artis
|Katy
|Baseball
|Ranger
|AJ Atkinson
|Katy
|Baseball
|Sam Houston State University
|Aaron Brashear
|Katy
|Baseball
|Weatherford College
|Dak Brinkley
|Katy
|Football
|Kansas Jayhawks
|Emily Budd
|Katy
|Softball
|St. Charles Community College
|Luke Carter
|Katy
|Football
|University of North Texas
|Noah Coughran
|Katy
|Football
|Navarro Junior College
|Nate Hall
|Katy
|Football
|Stephen F. Austin University
|Cameryn Harrison
|Katy
|Softball
|
Arkansas University
|Jeremy Mazariegos
|Katy
|Baseball
|Coastal Bend College
|Stephan Ochai
|Katy
|Football
|Sam Houston State University
|Jed Olotu-Judah
|Katy
|Football
|Old Dominion
|Ashtyn Reichardt
|Katy
|Softball
|Arkansas University
|Colton Sanders
|Katy
|Football
|Yale University
|Paige Shulze
|Katy
|Softball
|UT Permian Basin
|Sawyer White
|Katy
|Tennis
|St. Thomas University
|Gabi Young
|Katy
|Volleyball
|Wharton County Jr. College
|Colin Willetts
|Jordan
|Football
|East Central University (OK)
|Braelon Green
|Mayde Creek
|Football
|West Texas A & M
|BJ Lumkins
|Mayde Creek
|Baseball
|Northeast Texas Community College
|Noah Villegas
|Mayde Creek
|Baseball
|Oklahoma Wesleyan College
|Dean Ford
|Morton Ranch
|Football
|Sam Houston University
|Hashim Jaffa
|Morton Ranch
|Football
|Houston Christian University
|Ryan Hall
|Morton Ranch
|Football
|Prairie View A & M
|Mike Gerald
|Morton Ranch
|Football
|Minnesota
|JayTaylor Anderson
|Paetow
|Football
|Blinn College
|Alicia Briones
|Paetow
|Softball
|San Jacinto College
|Jabari Bush
|Paetow
|Football
|Arkansas State
|Jamaal Comminie
|Paetow
|Football
|
Lane College
|Cioni Cruz
|Paetow
|Football
|Mercyhurst University
|Yonis Descieux
|Paetow
|Football
|Texas Wesleyan University
|Kody Forshee
|Paetow
|Football
|Midwestern State University
|Jayla Harris
|Paetow
|Basketball
|Cairn University
|Joe Ugwu
|Paetow
|Football
|
University of Texas San Antonio
|LeAnna Beaty
|Seven Lakes
|Volleyball
|Shaw University
|Ty Dawson
|Seven Lakes
|Baseball
|Occidental College
|Daniel Guerra III
|Seven Lakes
|Golf
|The College of St. Scholastica
|Barrett Hudson
|Seven Lakes
|Football
|Austin College
|Brooke Jackson
|Seven Lakes
|Track & Field
|Princeton University
|Krisna Mahendran
|Seven Lakes
|Golf
|
Suffolk University
|Shaun Nair
|Seven Lakes
|Golf
|UC Davis
|Sofia Varela
|Seven Lakes
|Golf
|Johnson and Wales University
|Corey Chachere
|Taylor
|Boys Soccer
|Pfieffer University
|Ashton Coker
|Taylor
|Football
|University of Texas – El Paso
|Caitlyn D’Addieco
|Tompkins
|Basketball/Track
|
Muhlenburg College
|Caleb Blocker
|Tompkins
|Football
|UT Rio Grand Valley
|Hunter Boudreaux
|Tompkins
|Football
|
Angelo State University
|Noah Good
|Tompkins
|Football
|McPherson College
|Ava LaBrose
|Tompkins
|Swim
|Colorado School of Mines
|Elijah Lawton
|Tompkins
|Football
|Hardin Simmons University
|Jared Martinez
|Tompkins
|Football
|Ottawa Arizona University
|Dazer Van Leewuwen
|Tompkins
|Football
|Tufts University