Katy ISD Awarded Nearly $400K for Energy Conservation Efforts

KATY, TX [February 9, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) has been awarded $391,502 so far this year as part of the CenterPoint Energy SCORE (Schools Conserving Resources and Energy) Program for its energy-saving efforts throughout the district. This figure represents a substantial increase of nearly $140,000 compared to the amount received at the same time last year.

As Katy ISD continues to experience tremendous growth and with the support of voter-approved Bond programs, the district gives a great deal of consideration to identify and select which equipment is the most viable option to be used in its schools and facilities. With the opening of each new school, renovations to existing campuses, incorporating new Building Automation Systems, and replacing essential components such as HVAC systems, lighting, chillers and boilers, these decisions and enhancements have proven to be cost-effective and energy efficient.

“We take immense pride in the great strides we have been able to make to reduce energy consumption district-wide,” said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer at Katy ISD. “The energy-saving practices implemented across our schools and facilities are a testament to Katy ISD’s responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds. As part of our ongoing effort, we will continue to pursue Energy Star Certifications for all our schools,” added Vierling.

Since its inception in 2006, the SCORE Program has incentivized and encouraged K-12 school districts to reduce peak electricity demand (kW) and/or reduce energy consumption (kWh) through energy efficiency projects and equipment enhancements.