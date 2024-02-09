Elevate the Curb Appeal of Your Home by Maintaining Its Landscape!

Nature-loving Portland residents pay special attention to their backyards and front yards by keeping them functional and beautiful. They also invest in this home improvement area to increase their property’s ROI. Due to multiple factors, they get ready to spend any amount on landscape installation and care within their reach.

For example, people in Portland spend about 10% of their home’s value on these projects. Suppose the house is worth USD $250,000. They can pay USD $25,000 for landscaping. However, monthly maintenance costs for this feature can range from USD $200 to USD $400 in Portland. Caring for these outdoor features is as essential as installing them to maintain your home’s aesthetic charm on the outside.

If a maintenance task feels arduous or needs more time than you can afford, hire an OR Portland handyman for assistance. They can handle most of the required areas for a reasonable price and free you from the primary responsibilities. Let’s understand what it takes for good landscape maintenance.

Trimming, pruning, and cleaning

A well-kept lawn can enhance any outdoor space’s elegance by creating an inviting atmosphere. For a picture-perfect landscape, some basic maintenance steps are necessary to follow. Trimming, thatching, mowing, and raking are a few to name. Mowing controls weeds and encourages healthy growth. Raking keeps the lawn clean from scattered debris and leaves. Otherwise, these attract pests and plant diseases. Professional trimming services make the lawns neat and look nice and lovely.

Fertilizing

Everyone dreams of having verdant green grass on the lawn, but only a few invest in this. People usually write off this part, assuming it will be too much work. However, all it needs is the use of the right fertilizer. A beautiful yard not only benefits a home but the environment, too. Fertilizers can keep pest problems at bay and provide roots with nutrients. The soil will need less water to be fertile. If you need more ideas, you can approach local handymen for suggestions.

Planting fresh flowers and shrubs

A backyard can bounce back with all the energy when you add colorful flowers and shrubs of different textures. The entire space will become bright and vibrant. When you step out in the morning with your coffee mug, the budding flowers and lively shrubs will greet you. You can get rose bushes, tulips, and others to complement your outdoor area’s aesthetics, whether the aim is to build a rustic paradise or tropical heaven. Beware of the envy of your neighbors!

Installing edging stones

You can talk to a handyman for help with this specific maintenance task. Although a beautiful yard is cultivated with love and patience, some elements can give quicker results. For example, professionals can lay edging stones (pavers or natural stones) close to the plant beds and pathways to create a visible boundary. Such activity can instantly tidy up the lawn’s appearance. Adding mulch can additionally help in eliminating weeds.

Many small tricks and practices like this go a long way in keeping a lawn gorgeous. However, everything needs time. If you are short of it, check with local technicians. They possess the necessary tools and knowledge for these types of work.