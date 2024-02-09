CELEBRATING FORT BEND at the 2024 Fort Bend Chairman’s Gala

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) held their annual Gala on Friday, February 2, 2024, in the Texas Ballroom at Safari Texas Ranch. The annual event paid tribute to the leaders and volunteers of the FBCC who served the chamber in 2023 and welcomed the new leadership for 2024. As the largest business organization in Fort Bend County, the FBCC celebrated a remarkable 51st year and welcomed in the new slate of dynamic leaders to advocate, elevate and lead. Qiara Suggs is the 2024 chairwoman of the board and making history as the Chamber’s first African-American chairwoman. Suggs is the Chief Human Capital Officer at TDECU, formerly the Director of Human Resources Business Partners at Memorial Hermann and a Fort Bend Chamber Leadership Forum graduate. She shared her high expectations for the chamber to “continue to raise the bar on impacting the community, advocating for excellence, and pushing for policies that help our businesses grow.”

Immediate Past-Chair, King Banerjee with Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More of Sugar Land, led in 2023 by making certain the Fort Bend Chamber extends a sense of belonging to all. Banerjee emphasized this sentiment by saying, “Fort Bend Chamber doesn’t just include everyone, it welcomes them with open arms, regardless of background. We see ourselves not as a melting pot, but as a kaleidoscope of vibrant individualities, each shining brighter under the light of this remarkable chamber.”

Banerjee presented the Community Spirit Award to Keith Borgfeldt with Spartan Wealth Management. This award is presented to an individual who has given their time and treasure for the betterment of the community. Borgfeldt is a vital part of many community organizations in Fort Bend and has served as a force for positive change. He has dedicated over a decade to the board at the YMCA and in 2014, was awarded Volunteer of the Year. The Cullinan Park Conservancy has had Borgfeldt on its board, where his visionary leadership and commitment to preserving natural spaces has extensively shaped the organization’s mission. As the current president, he has elevated the Conservancy’s profile, ensuring the legacy of our natural treasures for generations to come. In 2022, our honoree joined the board at Hope for Three, the preeminent autism advocacy group. His compassionate advocacy and tireless efforts have undoubtedly made a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by autism. Lastly, for over a decade, Borgfeldt’s leadership within the Fort Bend Chamber has been nothing short of transformative. From his initial involvement as a Leadership Forum Graduate to assuming the crucial role of board treasurer in 2019, he has provided an immensely valuable contribution to the organization.

The Chairman’s Award was presented to Ted Volf and Nancy Colmenares. Together, these two remarkable individuals co-chair the Member Services Division, a testament to their collaborative efforts to strengthen the foundation of our organization. Ted Volf has been a cornerstone of the Fort Bend Chamber for over a decade, contributing notably to overall growth and development. Nancy Colmenares is the founder of the Chamber Partner program. She supports the chamber by recognizing when there is a need and stepping up with a creative solution. Whether it’s leading a team within their respective industry or co-leading a committee of volunteers at the chamber, she shines with excellence. Through the leadership and dedication of these two incredible recipients, the chamber can cultivate deep relationships among Chamber Investors.

The awards continued with Banerjee acknowledging the leadership and service of immediate Past-Chair, Kevin Riles with Kevin Riles Commercial. Banerjee remarked, “we are forever grateful for his invaluable work as a problem solver, convenor and for the inspiring messages you delivered from the podium that made us laugh and cry.”

Additionally, retiring Healthcare Division Chair, Mike Dotson with AccessHealth and retiring Board Members, Jonathan Chapman with WJ Interests, LLC, Jeff Hogan with Hogan Chiropractic PLLC, Matthew Kelly with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, and Luc Sanderson with Windstream Communications were honored for their service.

The Fort Bend Chamber Executive Team is comprised of Qiara Suggs, Chairman; King Banerjee, Immediate Past-Chair; Jim Rice, Chair-Elect; Keith Borgfeldt, Treasurer; Tariq Zafar, Legal Counsel; and Keri Schmidt, President & CEO.

Below is a complete list of 2024 Directors and Division Chairs.

2024 Board Members and Division Chairs:

King Banerjee

Angelique Bartholomew

Allison Bond

Keith Borgfeldt

Chris Breaux

Breah Campbell

Stephen Carter

Nancy Colmenares

Rick Conley

Ashley Cornner-Patel

Aman Dhuka

Mike Dobert

Laura Fisher

Trisha Frederick

Matthew Froehlich

Lupe Garcia

Andrew Gilmore

Jennifer Goodall

James Greene

Rachel Greene

Darrell Groves

Jennifer Henrikson

Melissa Hoffman

Patrick Houck

George Jabbour

Palak Jalan

Tommy Kuykendall

Ginny Moon

Bonnie Moss

Irfan Motiwala

Patricia Nagle

Jay Neal

Mukhtar Owais

Joop Oranje

Elexa Orrange-Allen

Mihir Patel

Kevin Patton

Jim Rice

Guillermo Salcedo

Keri Schmidt

Shana Scott

Qiara Suggs

Tommy Thompson

Ted Volf

Rodney Washington

Carl Willis

Beth Wolf

Following the awards and dinner, the record number of guests continued to celebrate with libations, fun, games and live music from the band Password!

Title Sponsor was: The Signorelli Company

Swag Sponsor was: TDECU