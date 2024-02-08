The Buckingham Resident Celebrates National Grandmother Achievement Day

Houston, TX (February 8, 2024) – February 11 is National Grandmother Achievement Day, a day to celebrate the remarkable grandmothers who enrich our lives with their wisdom, love, and accomplishments. Mamie McCullough, an 84-year-old resident at The Buckingham, a premier senior living community in Houston, exemplifies the spirit of this day. As a motivational speaker and the author of six books, she inspires others with her powerful message: “I Can. You Can Too!” Mamie’s words have guided countless individuals through adversity, empowering them to achieve their dreams.

McCullough’s journey has been one of resilience. Growing up in poverty in South Georgia, she toiled in cotton fields, harvested tobacco and endured weeks surviving on nothing but beans. In June 1999, as a mother of three, she faced her greatest challenge: a breast cancer diagnosis that necessitated a radical mastectomy.

Despite the challenges she faced, McCullough remained optimistic. “My childhood motivated me to want more for myself,” said McCullough. “We all go through rough patches in life, but it’s about what we do with it. Even when I got the diagnosis I remained intact. I was emotional, of course. I cried, but I felt peace, knowing that God had everything under control.”

McCullough was a public school teacher for five years in Georgia, and then a principal. She leveraged her teaching skills into motivational speaking and became president of the Zig Ziglar Corporation. During her tenure with the Zig Ziglar Corporation, she authored six books including her most famous, I Can, You Can Too! which helped many people overcome obstacles.

“Life is not about where you start it is about where you go,” said McCullough. “My goal in life is to help others, and I feel like I’ve done that through my teaching and motivational speaking. We don’t know what somebody else is going through, so it is always important to be kind to one another. I am lucky to have lived a good life and have a good retirement here at The Buckingham.”

McCullough has six grandchildren and will be celebrating National Grandmother Achievement Day at The Buckingham.