Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council Kicks Off Cookie Season with Cookie Mega Drops in Houston Area

HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 8, 2024)—Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) is excited to kick off the highly anticipated Girl Scout cookie season, the Cookie Mega Drop events around Houston began on Jan. 31 and run through the first day of sales on Feb. 10.

Witness the teamwork and excitement for the 2024 Cookie Season as they unload 18-wheelers full of delicious cookies, load troop vehicles, and prepare for sales in February. Spokespersons such as GSSJC Chief Executive Officer Mary Vitek, Girl Scout troop members, and dedicated volunteers will be onsite for interviews.

When and Where:

Feb. 10 (7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) at TBD stadium, Jersey Village

Cookie fanatics can expect to see cookie booths in their communities on Feb. 16. This year, GSSJC is staying true to tradition and reintroducing iconic cookie flavors, such as Adventurefuls®, Toast-Yay! ®, Lemonades®, Trefoils®, Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip.

“Launching into a new Girl Scout cookie season is like opening a door to endless possibilities for our girls and their troops,” Vitek said. “Through the cookie program, girls learn essential life skills, develop confidence, and build a foundation for future success.”

Although the program this year includes a price increase at $6 per box, troops will receive a 20 percent increase over last year’s cookie sale proceeds, allowing them to fund trips, camp outings, and other Girl Scouting activities. All proceeds from Girl Scout cookie sales play a crucial role in supporting various initiatives:

Empowering Community Projects: Funds generated from cookie sales are dedicated to supporting Take Action projects for the community and facilitating girl-led adventures for troops.

Investing in Girl Scout Programs: The council allocates resources to provide Girl Scout programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the outdoors, life skills, entrepreneurship, camps, and leadership training.

Local Impact: A significant 60 percent of the proceeds directly support local programs, such as horseback riding, STEM initiatives, and camp experiences, enriching the lives of girls within the San Jacinto Council.

Cookie Program and Vendor Costs: Approximately 21 percent of the proceeds cover the costs associated with the cookie program and vendor expenses.

Troop Rewards and Recognitions:The remaining 19 percent is allocated to troop proceeds and girl recognitions, ensuring that the hard work and dedication of each Girl Scout are acknowledged and rewarded.

The 2024 program runs through March 24. For more information about Girl Scouts cookies, please visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies.html.