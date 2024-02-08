Fort Bend Christian Academy Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent to Continue Athletic Careers at Collegiate Level

Sugar Land, Texas — Fort Bend Christian Academy students and families gathered on campus on Wednesday, February 7, to celebrate five outstanding athletes as they signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level.

Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth has committed to play Division 1 football for Stephen F. Austin University in the United Athletic Conference. Ivan, a four year FBCA letterman, began playing football in ninth grade. He has been awarded 1st team All State, 1st Team All District (2022, 2023), Houston Touchdown Club nominee, and VYPE All Private School Team (2022, 2023). His favorite memory from his time at FBCA was winning the TAPPS Division II State Championship last year. While at SFA, he plans to study Business Economics.

Jordan Rodgers has committed to play Division 1 football for the Air Force Academy in the Mountain West Conference. He has been playing football for 13 years, and he is a two year letterman at FBCA. He has been awarded All State Academic, 2nd Team All State, 1st Team All-District, and recognized as the #5 Safety in the Texas Private School Class of 2024. His favorite memory was winning the TAPPS State Championship last year. While at the Air Force Academy, Jordan plans to major in Criminal Justice and serve in the United State Air Force.

Gabbie Washington has committed to running track for Tulsa University, a Division 1 school in the American Athletic Conference. Gabbie has been running track for 10 years, and she is a four year letterman at FBCA. Her accolades include Gabbie’s accolades include: 2x USATF Junior Olympianin the 400 & 4×400 relay, 2021 TAPPS State Meet 1st Team All-State (4×200), 2022 1st Team All-State (4×200), 2022 2nd Team All-State (4×100), 2022 Texas Relays D1 4×200 Champions, 4×400 Runner-up, 4×100 3rd place team, 2022 TAPPS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM, 2023 TAPPS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM, 2023 TAPPS State Champions 4×100 relay & 4×400 relay, 2023 TAPPS 400 meter Runner-up, 2023 Texas Relays D1 4×400 Champions, 4×200 Runner-up, 2023 TAPPS State Meet 2nd Team All-State (400), 2023 Texas Relays 4×200 Runner-up, 2023 FBCA SCHOOL RECORD HOLDER 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 & 4×800 relays, and 2023 District Champion & Regional Champions. Gabbie’s favorite memory was winning the TAPPS State Track & Field Championship and running at the Texas Relays for the first time and meeting the professional track & field athletes. While at Tulsa, Gabbie’s plans to major in Nursing.

Bennett Warren has committed to play football for the University of Tennessee, a Division 1 school in the Southeastern Conference. He has played football for eight years and is a four year letterman at FBCA. He has been awarded 1st Team All State, 1st Team All District, 1st Team VYPE , 11th Ranked offensive Tackle in the Nation, 80th Recruit in the Nation, Consensus 4 Star recruit, and 2024 All American. Bennett’s favorite memory is winning the TAPPS Division II State Championship last year and all the hours of learning from Coach Black. While at the University of Tennessee, Bennett plans to major in Kinesiology.

Cory White has committed to play football for Southern Nazarene University, a Division II school in the Great American Conference. He has played football for over five years, and he is a two year letterman at FBCA. Cory was a member of the 2022 TAPPS Division II State Championship team. His favorite memory was during the pre-game tunnel talks in football during his senior year at FBCA. Cory plans to double major in both Psychology and Business Marketing.

“The opportunity for an Upper School student-athlete to sign and play collegiately marks one of the most impactful moments in their life. FBCA takes immense pride in their achievements, celebrating their exceptional character and talent,” said Joshua Gettys, FBCA Head of School. “Looking forward, we are eager to witness the promising journey that awaits these student-athletes as they embark on their college experiences.”