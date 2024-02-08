Communities In Schools of Houston recognizes Children’s Dental Health Month through its Dental Care Program focused on preventative and restorative care

Holding “Give Kids a Smile Day” Feb. 23 with UT Health and dental treatments at Alexander Elementary School in March

HOUSTON, February 8, 2024 – Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS), an educational nonprofit serving more than 174,000 students in six school districts and 16 Lone Star College campuses, celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Month in February through its Dental Care Program, which offers preventative and restorative oral health care to CIS students through a partnership with UTHealth School of Dentistry (UTSD) Houston.

Originally Project MOVE Dental Program, the initiative was launched in 1997 to address the need for dental services for uninsured and underinsured children who lack basic dental care. The goal is to prevent dental issues from being obstacles to classroom success and achievement in life.

Coming up February 23 is “Give Kids a Smile Day,” in which 160 students who participate in CIS programs will receive free dental services by UTHealth at a day-long event at UTSD Pediatric Clinic in the Texas Medical Center, in addition to transportation for families who need it. These services include dental screenings, diagnostic imaging/x-rays, extractions, fluoride varnish, nutritional counseling, and follow-up referrals for students in need of extensive treatment who are offered opportunities to return to the clinic for additional dental work.

In addition to this annual event, Communities In Schools of Houston’s Dental Care Program with UTHealth also offers the Mobile Dental Van, bringing dental services directly to 30 CIS students at a time, who are most in need, at schools across the area. The first visit is a comprehensive screening for all 30, while the second and third visits incorporate treatment plans for 15 students each. These could encompass basic X-rays, cleaning, cavity fillings, sealants, and treatment of abscesses and infections. For more involved treatment, such as an extraction, the student will be referred to the UTHealth clinic.

“We know that good dental hygiene is key to good overall health and that children who have poor oral health often miss more school and receive lower grades than children who don’t,” says Lisa Descant, CEO of Communities In Schools of Houston. “The CIS Dental Care Program, with our valued partner UTHealth School of Dentistry, has been a godsend for many young CIS students who had never seen a dentist and needed interventional care. This is just one of many CIS programs that can make a discernable difference in the lives of students and their families, in this case through education, prevention and treatment.”

In March, the Mobile Dental Van will visit Alexander Elementary School in Alief Independent School District. In the fall, the van was deployed to elementary schools in Houston ISD, Spring Branch ISD and Alief ISD, with 30 students at each school receiving dental services.

“Because it is so important to start good habits early, UTHealth gives oral health presentations to early elementary school students in our CIS program,” continues Descant. Aimed at prevention, they cover topics such as brushing techniques, flossing, importance of dentist visits, following a healthy diet and more. Students also receive a dental care kit with a toothbrush, floss and other incentives.

The dental health presentations and dental care kits are sponsored by Dr. Ana Neumann, DDS, Ph.D., MPH and Professor at UTHealth Houston School of Dentistry and her students, as a part of their educational curricula and social service hours. The school districts participating this year were Alief ISD, Fort Bend ISD and Spring Branch ISD.

“We at UTHealth are excited to partner with Communities In Schools of Houston on its Dental Care Program because good oral health is crucial to each and every student’s overall health and wellness,” says Dr. Neumann.” My students derive great satisfaction in educating young students about how and why to take care of their teeth and gums on a daily basis. The interactions we have with the children in various schools validate our work and its importance in the public health arena.”

Promoted by the American Dental Association, Children’s Dental Health Month is a national health observance in February that brings together thousands of professionals, health care providers and educators to promote the benefits of good oral health to children, their caregivers, teachers and others. This year’s theme is “Healthy Habits for Healthy Smiles!”

The CIS Dental Care Program services are all free of charge to students. The Mobile Dental Van costs $10,500 for three school visits, including screenings and restorative care. The program is administered by CIS Partnership Manager Reyna Vega in partnership with Raha Naderi, RDH, MEd, Assistant Professor and Director of Community Outreach at UTHealth School of Dentistry, with sponsorship support from the John P. McGovern Foundation, the John S. Dunn Foundation and Highland Homes.

Although February is officially Children’s Dental Health Month, CIS believes good oral health should occur every month of the year, starting with smart daily habits. Studies have shown that poor oral health can lead to serious health issues later on in life, including higher risks of Alzheimer’s Disease and heart disease.

CIS places at least one full-time Student Support Manager on 163 partner campuses (elementary, middle and high school) to deliver direct services and to connect students and families with needed community resources. Programming impacts student’s lives through individual counseling, tutoring, campus-wide events, provision of resources, the Mental Health Initiative (MHI) and workforce readiness initiatives. Students or parents interested in being part of Communities In Schools can contact their school principal or counselor for information.

For more information about the Dental Care Program, visit www.cishouston.org/dental-care-program. Donations to CIS to support this program are always welcomed. To learn more about Communities In Schools of Houston, go to www.cishouston.org.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Communities In Schools of Houston.

About Communities In Schools of Houston

Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) is an organization that empowers every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background, to realize their potential in school and beyond. During the 2023-2024 school year, CIS is serving 163 school campuses across Greater Houston. CIS places at least one full-time staff member on each partner campus to deliver direct services and to connect students and families with needed community resources. We collaborate with more than 300 community partners each year to help students see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. CIS works alongside students, families, alumni, and stakeholders to create meaningful change that impacts lives today and generations to come.