Award-Winning Writer Michelle Sandlin Unveils Inspirational Book: “Cancer Don’t Care”

SuburbanBuzz Publishing proudly announces the release of “Cancer Don’t Care,” a raw, emotional, and at times humorous memoir by award-winning writer and bestselling author, Michelle Sandlin. This highly anticipated book debuted as a #1 bestseller and new release, and is available for purchase on Amazon in Kindle, hardcover, and paperback formats.

About the Author: Michelle Sandlin is a seasoned writer, widely known for her journalistic accomplishments, as well as for her compelling storytelling, poetry, and creative musings. She spent the better part of the past decade as a freelance writer and columnist. She penned a weekly column for the Houston Chronicle, which was published from 2013 through 2020. Her work has also been featured in The Houston Business Journal, Mobility Magazine, and other publications.

About the Book: “Cancer Don’t Care” is not just a book; it’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Sandlin brings her unique voice, perspective, and poetic style to this captivating memoir, which traces her personal journey following her breast cancer diagnosis. This book is a heartfelt exploration of the human experience, offering comfort and hope to those grappling with the impact of cancer on their lives and those around them. It also reaches beyond cancer, to underscore the power of love, faith, positivity, community, and the value of introspection. It’s about self-motivation, acceptance, and inspiration on the road to healing and inner peace.

From the Publisher: “From the first page, Michelle’s story drew me in, and I knew it was going to resonate with a variety of readers. She skillfully and candidly recounts her experience in a way that makes you feel like you are there with her in every moment. While this is a book about her breast cancer experience, it goes much deeper than that. Michelle does an excellent job of including life lessons and motivational messages that will have a universal appeal. I think readers will easily find themselves within the pages of this highly emotional, inspirational tale. It’s easy to fall in love with Michelle’s writing style, which beautifully combines poetry and prose into every detail.” – Holly Chervnsik, President/Creative Director, SuburbanBuzz.com LLC

How to Purchase: “Cancer Don’t Care” is available for purchase on Amazon. Readers can choose from Kindle, hardcover, or paperback formats to delve into this emotionally charged memoir.

https://www.amazon.com/author/michellesandlin

To learn more about “Cancer Don’t Care” and Michelle Sandlin, visit www.MichelleSandlin.com.

# # #

About SuburbanBuzz Publishing:

SuburbanBuzz Publishing (a subsidiary of SuburbanBuzz.com, LLC) is a boutique publishing house in the Katy, TX, area dedicated to helping independent authors navigate the publishing process with graphic design, formatting, and editing. With a commitment to quality and creativity, SuburbanBuzz Publishing continues to provide expert-level skills, quick turnaround times, and affordable pricing. Visit www.suburbanbuzzpublishing.com for more information.