A SUPER-SIZED SPRING BREAK OFFERS FOUR NEW FILMS, SPECIAL MENUS, HOTEL AND UNLIMITED ADMISSION DAY PASS DEALS AT MOODY GARDENS

Galveston, Texas (February 1, 2024) — As the much-anticipated Spring Break season unfolds, Moody Gardens offers options for adventure seekers to enjoy an array of new attractions and unique experiences. Renowned as one of Texas’ premier tourist destinations, Moody Gardens provides an unforgettable day trip or an extended getaway suitable for families, friends, and solo travelers. This year, Moody Gardens presents a super-sized Spring Break, boasting an impressive lineup of new films, exclusive ticket deals, and enticing hotel packages. Foodies will enjoy special themed menu items and dinners available at Shearn’s Prime Steaks and Seafood and the Garden Restaurant as a season of island fun and relaxation unfolds for visitors.

This March: Unlimited Admission to Attractions with a One-Day Value Pass:

Visitors can take advantage of a special deal throughout the month of March with the purchase of the One-Day Value Pass that includes unlimited admission to the Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids; Discovery Museum; MG3D, 4D, and Audience Recognition Theaters; and Colonel Paddlewheel Boat for $80 per adult and $70 for children and seniors. For an added value, guests can apply their admission purchase toward an Annual Membership, that pays for itself in only two visits and includes admission to all of these attractions and a variety of membership benefits for a full year of fun.

Cephalopods: Aliens of the Deep 2D:

Guests have the opportunity to delve into the captivating realm of Cephalopods through the lens of this recently released film. Filmed over a span of three years worldwide, this cinematic odyssey presents an up-close look at these remarkable aquatic creatures through macrophotography. Viewers at the theater can investigate their distinctive physiology and unravel the secrets of how they endure in challenging environments.

Fungi: Web of Life 3D:

Join Dr. Merlin Sheldrake, a renowned British biologist, on a fascinating journey into the ancient Tarkine rainforest of Tasmania. This 3D film explores the mysterious world of fungi, showcasing their vital role in the cycle of life. Through stunning cinematography, lessons are unveiled for humanity’s survival and potential solutions to pressing issues.

Octopus: Blue Planet II 4D Experience:

Dive beneath the surface to explore how the octopus masters physical and mental skills to outwit and escape its underwater rivals as it navigates the ocean. Inspired by the critically acclaimed BBC series “Blue Planet II,” this special-effects experience takes viewers beneath the surface to explore dynamic oceanic landscapes and one of the most captivating creatures that dwell there: the octopus.

DC League of Super-Pets: 4D Experience:

When Superman is an infant, his parents send him and his best puppy friend, Krypto, to Earth to save him from Krypton’s imminent destruction. Upon their arrival on Earth, they grow up and learn a whole new way of life together–and at the same time–develop their superpowers. But, when The Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped by Lex Luthor, Krypto must convince his new friends from the animal shelter to master their newfound powers. Join forces with the DC Super-Pets to save the Justice League and Metropolis in this wildly funny 4D Experience filled with special effects that will bring you into the action.

Enjoy Island Golf at One of the Top Public Courses in Texas:

With its beautiful palm trees and gorgeous Galveston Bay views, the Moody Gardens Golf Course has earned rave reviews from TripAdvisor, GolfNow, and Golf Advisor, including being ranked Top 4 Public Golf Courses in the state of Texas by Golf Now Golfers’ Choice 2023. The scenic island view, lush greens, and five sets of tees offer a challenge for all levels of play.

Spring Break Adventures and Pyramids Kids Camps:

Visitors can uncover thrilling Spring Break Adventures at Moody Gardens from March 10 – 15. Designed for adults, couples and those with families, guests can enjoy early access to featured attractions, complete with a private tour, an educational program, and an Ambassador Animal presentation. Additionally, children from kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to explore the Spring Break Pyramid Kids Camps, March 11 – 15. These camps provide one-of-a-kind experiences for children, featuring daily attractions, ambassador animal presentations, games, crafts, and experiments. Convenient before and aftercare services are available.

Stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel and Bring Your Dog:

Adjacent to the attractions sits the spectacular Moody Gardens Hotel. As one of the most family-friendly hotels around, a schedule of Kid’s Crew activities awaits for Spring Break. Special hotel packages are available including the popular Explore Family Package with a one-night stay and four two-day passes to various attractions to turn a day trip into a real vacation. Visitors can enjoy the attractions, lounge by the hotel pool, relax at the spa, play a few rounds of golf, or even bring their furry friends as the hotel is now dog-friendly. Guests can ask for details on bringing their four-legged friend and note pets are not allowed inside the attractions due to restrictions with exhibit animals.

For more information please call 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.