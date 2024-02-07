THREE NEW TENANTS CELEBRATE OPENINGS AT LACENTERRA AT CINCO RANCH

lululemon, Nando’s and Two Tarts’ Toppers are now open at the outdoor lifestyle shopping center

KATY, TX., Feb. 6, 2024—LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today three new tenants, including lululemon, Nando’s and Two Tarts’ Toppers are now open. These tenants join LaCenterra’s unique lineup of retailers and restaurants tenants at the center including Teal Poppy, Sephora, Dish Society, Warby Parker and more.

“LaCenterra is thrilled to be starting the year off strong with the opening of several new tenants,” said Norma Garza, General Manager at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. “From stylish activewear to delicious food, these additions to our robust tenant mix offer something for everyone in the community to enjoy.”

New tenants now open at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch:

lululemon

lululemon is a high-end yoga-focused activewear retailer offering stylish athletic wear, loungewear, footwear and accessories. The brand’s new location is located in a 4,133-square-foot space next to Sephora.

Nando’s

Helping people find their spicy place one piece of chicken at a time, Nando’s is the home of the legendary South African flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and sauces. Nando’s is now open in a 2,754-square-foot space next to Jamba Juice.

Two Tarts’ Toppers

From everyday fashion to costuming, Two Tarts’ Toppers offers affordable, artistically adorned hats as well as accessories like clips and headbands that accommodate various budgets. The locally-owned and operated retailer is now open in a 1,113-square-foot space next to CycleBar and across from Bar Louie.

For more information, please visit https://www.lacenterra.com/.

