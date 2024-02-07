Three New Specialty Plates in Texas!

My Plates launches three new designs for Texans to enjoy.

February 6, 2024 (Austin, TX) – My Plates is excited to announce the launch of three new specialty license plates, now available for purchase at MyPlates.com. These three new plate designs offer Texans a new way to express themselves.

The first plate, Brushed Metal Grill, captures a rugged yet refined Texas theme, featuring elements of a vehicle metal grill as the plate’s backdrop, complemented by an image of brushed metal at the top.

The second release highlights the official Texas Rangers specialty plate, celebrating the team’s current world championship win and offering fans a fun way to show their pride on their ride. Completing this latest release is the Texas DPS Troopers Foundation plate, which not only raises awareness but also extends support to the foundation, by providing survivor benefits and crucial financial aid to its members during emergencies.

All three license plates are now available for purchase from My Plates, starting from just $50 a year for the background only, with personalized options also available.

“Texas is a big state, with diverse interests, and these three new designs provide another way to fulfill and honor the passions of Texans,” said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates.

These three new license plates are now available for purchase through the My Plates website.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. My Plates’ goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state’s roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov.