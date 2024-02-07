MOODY GARDENS TO HOST 38th ANNUAL MARDI GRAS BALL FOR SPECIAL PEOPLE

Galveston, Texas (February 7, 2024) – This year’s edition of Moody Gardens’ Mardi Gras Ball for Special People will immerse attendees in a vibrant carnival theme, capturing the essence of traditional Mardi Gras revelry. Scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event promises a festive atmosphere at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Expos A, B, and C.

Entertainment will feature lively music curated by a DJ, creating an upbeat ambiance for guests. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit by dressing in carnival or Mardi Gras costumes. The celebration extends beyond music, with a variety of activities including food, crafts, dance, and games for everyone to enjoy.

The event holds particular significance for the island community, as expressed by Lisa Stegman, Moody Gardens’ Education Curator: “Mardi Gras is such a big part of life on Galveston Island. It is our goal to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the spirit and fun of this celebration in their special way.”

Designed to be an inclusive and safe environment, Moody Gardens offers free food and entertainment for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, or physical disabilities, along with their immediate family or caretaker.

To ensure participation, registration is required by Monday, Feb. 12, and can be completed at https://www.moodygardens.com/get_involved/hope_therapy/mardi_gras_ball/. Please note that walk-ins will not be permitted at the entrance. A $4.00 reservation fee applies, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the Moody Gardens Conservation Fund.

For those interested in contributing to the success of the event through volunteering, opportunities are available for roles such as event set-up, decorating, ushering, and food serving. Interested individuals can register online or contact volunteers@moodygardens.com.

For more information and registration, please visit www.moodygardens.org.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.