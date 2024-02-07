Master Gardeners offer free online landscape class



Homeowners can learn the ABCs of creating a successful landscape in a free online class offered this month by Fort Bend County Master Gardeners.

“Landscape Basics” will be taught Friday, Feb. 23, beginning at 1 p.m. by Master Gardener Peggy d’Hemecourt. For required advance registration and more information, visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org/landscape-success/

Master Gardeners offer the class with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Fort Bend County as part of “Landscape Success,” a six-class online program intended to help create and maintain beautiful home landscapes. This class will be based on Earth-Kind gardening principles and will cover the aspects of location, light, water, soil and plant compatibility. d’Hemecourt also will also cover the basics of landscape design elements for a home garden.

Other classes in the series include “Growing a Great Lawn” on March 22; “Flowering Plants for 4 Seasons” on April 26, “Using Irrigation Wisely” on May 24, “Shade Gardening-Ideas and Tips” on June 28 and “Tree Care Basics” on Aug. 23.

For more information, contact: Brandy Rader at 281-342-3034 or brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu