Jurassic World: The Exhibition Comes to Katy Mills

Katy, Texas – Katy Mills invites area-residents to enjoy the Jurassic World Exhibition! Coming to Katy Mills on March 8th, 2024, Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a family-friendly exhibit that immerses audiences of all ages in scenes inspired by the beloved film. Guests of all ages can look forward to coming face-to-face with life-size dinosaurs and exploring the science behind Jurassic World and these iconic giants. Tickets start at $29 – To purchase, please visit https://jurassicworldexhibition.com/

WHAT: Jurassic World: The Exhibition

WHEN: Friday, March 8, 2024 – January 5th, 2025

WHERE: Katy Mills – Parking Lot 7A

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy, Texas 77494

MORE INFO: To schedule interviews or more information please contact Simonteam@dpwpr.com