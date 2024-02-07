Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.3 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 1.6 percent more than in February 2023.
These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2023 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Feb. 2024)
|Recipient
|Feb. 2024
Allocations
|Change from
Feb. 2023
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$861.0M
|↑0.6%
|↑2.0%
|Transit Systems
|$293.4M
|↑4.5%
|↑3.5%
|Counties
|$79.4M
|↓1.1%
|↑0.3%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$125.2M
|↑3.5%
|↑3.8%
|Total
|$1.3B
|↑1.6%
|↑2.4%
For details on February sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.