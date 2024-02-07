Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.3 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.3 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 1.6 percent more than in February 2023.

These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2023 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Feb. 2024) Recipient Feb. 2024

Allocations Change from

Feb. 2023 Year-to-date

Change Cities $861.0M ↑0.6% ↑2.0% Transit Systems $293.4M ↑4.5% ↑3.5% Counties $79.4M ↓1.1% ↑0.3% Special Purpose Districts $125.2M ↑3.5% ↑3.8% Total $1.3B ↑1.6% ↑2.4%

For details on February sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.