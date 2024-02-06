NAM RESALE HOLDS 2nd BRIDAL EXTRAVAGANZA

HOUSTON, TX—Monday, February 12, 2024, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will be hosting their second bridal extravaganza from 9am to 4pm.

NAM’s Resale and Donation Center will be offering a selection of beautiful, brand new wedding gowns. These unique dresses are originally valued at $5,000 but are being sold for only $100-$300! In addition to the dresses, NAM will be selling accessories and other gowns.

Our friends at loyalty plumbing will be sponsoring 10 brides, raffling a free wedding dress every hour of the event.

These beautiful dresses were donated by Brickhouse Bridal, located in the Woodlands, TX.

Tickets can be purchased through NAM’s website at https://www.namonline.org/nef_luncheon_2024.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 117,000 people through its many programs and services.