Website: https://kachconnect.com/event-5488596

Date: 27 April 2024

Time: 12 PM – 3 PM

Location: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1225 Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494

Brief Description: This event is for anyone interested in learning more about homeschooling resources available to them. Drop by and visit with businesses and organizations serving the Katy and surrounding area’s homeschool community. Kids are welcome!