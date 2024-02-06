Houston Arboretum presents annual Pup Crawl & Pet Expo Sunday, March 3

WHAT: The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center invites all interested humans to bring their favorite furry friends to the annual “Pup Crawl and Pet Expo,” at the Houston Arboretum on Sunday, Mar. 3. After four special Saint Arnold Brewing Company beer stops along the Arboretum trails, guests will interact with local pet vendors at the Pet Expo and walk away with a commemorative Pup Crawl glass.

The Pet Expo will include vendors offering human and pet accessories and apparel, custom pet illustrations, doggie daycare boarding and spa services, handmade pet accessories, and more.

Proceeds support the conservation and education programs of the Houston Arboretum and BARC, the City of Houston’s animal shelter and adoption center. Pet adoptions will also be available onsite.

The Arboretum asks that all pets be leashed for the safety of guests and other dogs during the event. Besides “Pup Crawl,” people are welcome to bring their dogs on leashes to explore the sights, sounds and smells of the Arboretum’s five miles of trails, open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to dusk.

This event is rain or shine. If the event is cancelled, the ticket price is considered a donation to the organizations.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77024

WHEN: Sunday, Mar. 3

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHO: The Houston Arboretum’s partners for “Pup Crawl” are Saint Arnold Brewing Company and BARC.

TICKETS: Tickets are $35 for ages 21 and up; those under age 20 and children are admitted free of charge. Advanced registration is required for all attendees. Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/pup-crawl-pet-expo/ to register.

MORE: Parking is free for Arboretum members when parking code is entered in the Park Houston/Park Mobile App or at the kiosks. Non-members must pay to park to avoid ticketing. Do not leave valuables in your car. Both 610 and Woodway Parking Loops are available for guests.

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to

people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and

animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the

state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more

than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of

membership visit houstonarboretum.org.