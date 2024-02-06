February is National Children’s Dental Health Month!



Make sure your family’s dental health is a top priority.

HOUSTON – February is recognized across the United States as National Children’s Dental Health Month. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) works to ensure community members know the benefits of good oral health for children, their caregivers, teachers, and others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 1-in-5 children between the ages of 2-to-5 years old have at least one cavity in their baby teeth. Children from lower-income families are more than twice as likely to have untreated cavities compared with children from higher-income households.

“Dental health for children is important to developing healthy dental habits early, preventing childhood cavities, and educating parents and caregivers about the importance of maintaining oral health as a part of their child’s overall health,” said Dr. Kila Johnson, Director of HCPH’s Dental Service program. ”Recognizing the importance of early prevention, HCPH promotes ‘first tooth, first dental visit’ to encourage parents to bring their child in for their first dental visit as early as 6 months and no later than the 1st birthday. HCPH dental programs increase access to care for families across Harris County by providing dental services and oral health education in our clinics, mobile dental clinics, and our school-based programs.”

It’s important to know cavities are preventable and treatable with proper care. Here are some ways parents and caregivers can help develop good oral health habits:





Limit drinks and food with added sugar, including fruit drinks, cookies, and candy.

Provide children with food items with good sources of calcium and healthier foods such as fruits, vegetables, and milk.

Brush teeth twice a day using fluoride toothpaste.

Encourage flossing once a day.

Schedule routine dental visits at least once every six months.



HCPH’s Dental Health & Prevention program provides dental services for qualifying families at our Humble and Southeast dental clinics. Many uninsured patients are seen at our clinics at no cost or a minimal cost to the families. New patients are encouraged to call for an appointment.





To improve access to dental services for Harris County children, HCPH utilizes the Smile Saver Services program. The program partners with Harris County school districts and businesses to promote the importance of oral health through outreach and deliver preventative dental services to children at schools and underserved communities throughout Harris County.





To schedule a dental appointment for your child through HCPH, please visit our Dental Health & Prevention webpage or call (832) 927-7350.