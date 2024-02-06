DIRT DAY: Dirt will be moved into NRG Stadium.

Tentatively Tuesday, February 20th (TIME TBA)

LEAP YEAR TICKET GIVEAWAY: 2024 is a Leap Year and you know what that means – we’re turning up the celebration for all of those awesome individuals born on the rarest day of them all – February 29th! Rodeo Houston has a special treat just for them. We’re handing out TWO free tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on February 29th which includes a performance by the fantastic for KING + COUNTRY! But wait, there’s more! Their ticket doesn’t just get them into the Rodeo – it’s an all-access pass to the NRG Arena, NRG Center, and the Carnival! To claim this birthday gift, they can swing by our HLSR ticket office on the second floor of NRG Center any time between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. They have to grab their special gift by Friday, February 16th and must have a valid ID. Oh, and because we want them to flaunt that birthday spirit, they’ll also snag a super cool “birthday pin” to wear during their visit.