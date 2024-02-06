BE AMONG THE FIRST TO RIDE THE GRAPEVINE VINTAGE RAILROAD THIS YEAR

*** 2024 SEASON OPENER ***

Take a step back in time on an excursion with our vintage locomotives and 1920s-era coaches

GRAPEVINE, Texas (February 5, 2024) – Prepare for an unforgettable adventure as Grapevine Vintage Railroad launches its highly-anticipated 2024 season. On Saturday, February 17, families, train enthusiasts and everyone in between can partake in the opening rides of the season. The Grapevine Vintage Railroad has exciting new additions this year to complement its Texas-themed, live entertainment. Riders can now enjoy additional snack and beverage options in select coaches while enjoying our weekly and themed excursions, including an all-new, themed wine train scheduled for this summer. Book your tickets now before they’re gone!

Passengers will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of excursions throughout the season:

The Cotton Belt Route begins in Grapevine’s Historic Main Street District at the Cotton Belt Depot. Passengers will be taken on a trip through six different cities in Tarrant County before ending in the Historic Stockyards. Once there, riders can explore before re-boarding the train and returning to Grapevine.

begins in Grapevine’s Historic Main Street District at the Cotton Belt Depot. Passengers will be taken on a trip through six different cities in Tarrant County before ending in the Historic Stockyards. Once there, riders can explore before re-boarding the train and returning to Grapevine. The Stockyards Trinity River Excursion is a 45-minute train excursion that departs from the Historic Stockyards Station in Fort Worth. The excursion crosses the West Fork of the Trinity River, passes Montgomery Plaza, and travels through Trinity Park before returning to the Stockyards.

is a 45-minute train excursion that departs from the Historic Stockyards Station in Fort Worth. The excursion crosses the West Fork of the Trinity River, passes Montgomery Plaza, and travels through Trinity Park before returning to the Stockyards. The Grapevine Bear Creek Short Line excursion starts in Historic Grapevine. Passengers will then ride along the rails on the historic Cotton Belt Route through four Tarrant County communities.

These rides also offer live entertainment! While on board, enjoy the Great Grapevine Train Heist. Meet the one and only Ms. Rosé, the owner of the Cotton Belt Hotel. She’ll be on board protecting riders from any hijinks that may happen along the way. Keep an eye out for mischievous train robbers like Mustang Jones, who just might be up to no good.

The Grapevine Vintage Railroad also offers numerous special events throughout the year, including holiday-themed rides. Some are specifically for adults, others are family-friendly.

Sweetheart Wine Train – Wednesday, February 14 (21+)

Kiss Me I’m Irish – Friday, March 15 (21+)

Easter Bunny Express – Sunday, March 31

Jazz Wine Train – Fridays April 12, 19 and 26

Mother’s Day Special – Sunday, May 12

Memorial Day Weekend – Saturday, May 25 – Monday, May 27

Exciting New Wine Excursion – Friday, June 7 (21+. More details coming at a later date!)

Father’s Day Special – Sunday, June 16

Summer Wine Train – Friday, July 26 (21+)

Labor Day Weekend – Saturday, September 7 – Monday, September 9

Day Out With Thomas – Fridays – Sundays, October 11 – 13 & 18 – 20

Witches’ Brew Train – Friday, October 25 (21+)

Trick ‘r Treat Trains – Sunday, October 27

To learn more about these events and how to get tickets you can head to GVRR.com.

For a complete look at the other ways to enjoy Grapevine while you’re here, including all our delicious restaurants, walkable Historic Main Street District and unique shopping opportunities, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.